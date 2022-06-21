Vacation Week: The Perfect ‘Summer in the City' Day in Massachusetts

It's Vacation Week and that means all week long we are bringing you great ways to explore New England. Whether you're traveling or staying right at home, there's so much to do.

We're starting right here in Massachusetts with some help from our partners at All Inclusive Boston to explore summer in the city.

Kwani Lunis is checking out one particular neighborhood, East Boston, for all the sights, sounds, and tastes to plan the perfect day.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you find yourself wanting to take it easy, then head over to Piers Park. The six-and-a-half acre park features an amphitheater, playgrounds, a community boating program and the best views of Boston anywhere.

And if you worked up an appetite after your walk in the park, then head to El Peñol.

From pork belly to strawberry mojitos with an exciting surprise inside, the refreshing and unique Columbian cuisine at this culinary find is sure to transport you to another land. And owner Johan Medina tells us, "There's people that come straight from the airport to here. They come in with their luggage and we go, 'Oh, yeah, you came out of here?' and they say, 'Yes, the first thing we did; come here and eat."

Be sure to check out other Vacation Week destinations throughout New England.