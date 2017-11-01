6 Holiday Party Hacks

This article is sponsored by Cabot. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NECN’s editorial staff. To learn more about Cabot, visit Cabotcheese.coop.



The Holidays are nearly here, and that means it’s time to start dusting off those impeccable hosting skills of yours.

That’s because like a snowy December forecast, the chances are high that you’ll have friends over sometime in the next six weeks to spread the cheer.

But with so many holiday parties competing for your friends' attention, how do you make your soiree standout? And how do you do it in a fun, creative way that won’t break the bank or require too much setup and cleanup?

Enter Holiday Party Hacks, a list of six DIY tips we’ve put together to ensure your party is as stylish and simple as it is fun and memorable.

Mason Jar Snow Globes



Chalk it up to nostalgia, or maybe it’s just our love for a good diorama, but snow globes are one of those little things that always get us in the spirit of the season. This year, instead of buying one at a Christmas-themed store (how do they stay in business the rest of the year, anyway?), put your creativity to good use by making one out of a mason jar. Grab some waterproof figurines (whether you choose Rudolph or Wonder Woman is up to you), a little super glue, some glitter (aka your snow), pure glycerin (it’ll help said snow fall slowly) and add water. Still need directions? Watch this easy step-by-step tutorial.

Fridge Photo



Ahh, party shopping, the bane of any seasoned host’s to do list. The problem, ironically enough, is the list itself. Not only is it labor intensive, but if we forget to put something on the list, chances are we won’t realize until we get back home, and by then there's no way we’ll be making another store run. Skip the hassle and take a photo of the inside of your fridge instead, which makes it much easier to simply refer to your phone to see what you’re missing.

LED Balloons

It’s high time we combine two of our favorite party staples: balloons and Holiday lights. And, even better, this hack comes with a techy twist. Start with LED lights (simply repurpose them from a light up keychain you can score at the dollar store), place the lights in your balloons, then fill with helium. Tie each balloon with a string, spread them around the room, and — voila — you’ve got the most vibrant decor of the season.

DIY Fragrances



Holiday candles smell great, but they’re an added expense that’s easily skippable. Instead of stocking up on all that wax that’s sure to melt (and, let’s face it, is kind of a fire hazard), create the same effect by making your own fragrance. A few hours before your guests arrive, simply fill a pot with water, add a sliced lemon, some rosemary, and two tablespoons of vanilla. Bring it to just below a boil, then let it simmer. Soon enough, your home will be smelling fresh and festive.

Chalkboard Hors d’Oeuvre Board



Mmmm, Holiday finger food. Sure, it can be delicious, but it can also be difficult to discern. What's the difference between all these awesome cheeses? And is the spread on the crostini nut based? Rather than force your guests to guess what’s being served, get a slate platter and write the name of each dish.

Cabot Cracker Cuts



Speaking of cheese, skip the prep time and dazzle your guests with Cabot Cracker Cuts. It’s the same award-winning cheese from the nearly century old dairy cooperative, pre-sliced to make your holiday gathering a bit easier. The 26 ready-to-serve slices are great for snacking or part of a larger recipe and available in six varieties. (Seriously Sharp Cheddar FTW, but hey that’s just us!) Cabot Cracker Cuts cut down on prep time for whatever kind of Holiday Party you are planning. In addition, the resealable packaging means no cheese will go to waste, just close up the container, toss it in the fridge and save it for the next party!

All set? Good, now get party planning! And to learn more about all of Cabot’s delicious solutions to your hosting dilemmas, including their tips for building the perfect holiday cheese board.

Cabot has been a farmer-owned co-operative producing the world’s best cheddar since 1919. Today, Cabot’s 1,100 farm families throughout New England and New York churn out award-winning products, and you can taste the hard work and history in every slice of cheddar, side of sour cream, and spoonful of Greek yogurt. When you buy Cabot products, all profits go back to the farm families who own the cooperative, many right in your local community.