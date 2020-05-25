Florida

Florida Baseball Team Lists Stadium on AirBnB for $1500

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field

Twitter / Pensacola Blue Wahoos

A Florida team is selling people the “ultimate baseball experience” by putting their oceanview stadium up for rent on AirBnB for $1,500 a night.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field.

“Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field,” the listing said.

The Scene

Trikini May 22

Meet the ‘Trikini,’ a Bikini With a Matching Face Mask

Stay at Home May 22

Wizards Will Gather for a Harry Good Evening

And although the listing had no reviews, the stadium has been fully booked through July.

The team said on a Facebook post that it was waiting to hear more on the schedule for the 2020 season from league officials before opening more dates for vacation rentals between July and October.

The Minor League Baseball delayed the start of the 2020 season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridacoronaviruspensacola
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us