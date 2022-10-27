What Is the Teal Pumpkin Project?

The Teal Pumpkin Project is a national effort to make Halloween safer for kids with food allergies and other medical conditions.

The project was first launched in 2012 by a local food allergy group in Tennessee before Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) expanded it to all 50 states.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Why Are Teal Pumpkins Important?

Many of the popular Halloween candies contain nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat, which are among the most common food allergies. Unlike food intolerances, food allergies can cause potentially life-threatening reactions.

One in 13 children in the U.S. has a potentially life-threatening food allergy, according to research conducted by FARE.

"The number of children with food allergies has risen dramatically over the past 20 years, and the Teal Pumpkin Project brings the community together to ensure a safe and inclusive Halloween for all trick-or-treaters," FARE President & CEO Lisa Gable, said in a statement.

How Can Anyone Participate?

Place a teal-colored pumpkin outside on your porch or doorstep to signify that you have non-food or allergen-free treats in addition to or in place of traditional candy.

If you're offering both, make sure to place the candy in a separate container.

If your child has food allergies, get them a teal-colored treat bucket.

Follow these candy safety tips from the Food and Drug Administration to keep your loved ones safe this Halloween.

What's Different This Year?

FARE is once again inviting families to add their house to the Teal Pumpkin Project neighborhood map to make it easy for those looking for non-food treats.

What's new this year? If you're planning or know of a Teal Pumpkin Project event, you can submit it for inclusion on the map.

They're also providing free downloadable Teal Pumpkin Project signs for those who want to participate. Just print out this PDF.

Where Can I Find Non-Food Treats?

Head to CVS pharmacy, the 2022 exclusive retail partner of the Teal Pumpkin Project. At 4,500 stores nationwide, you can choose from a selection of nearly 50 convenient and affordable food-allergy safe items, with many under $5.

To further help shoppers to identify allergy-friendly items, CVS will highlight Teal Pumpkin offerings with customers through in-store signage.

“As consumers shop at CVS Pharmacy this Halloween season, we believe it is our responsibility to offer them safe and smart choices for their families, friends, and neighbors seeking allergy-friendly options,” says Brian Eason, vice president of merchandising, at CVS Health.

You can also find items at your local Dollar Tree, Target, party supply store or anywhere that sells low-cost toys and trinkets. For an extra festive touch, choose items that fit the Halloween theme or colors.

Here's a list of ideas: