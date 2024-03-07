Starbucks is springing into the new season with two never seen before Lavender drinks.

The Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, pastel green and purple in color, along with the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte will be making their beverage debuts.

“Lavender is the perfect flavor to transition us from the winter season into spring,” said Patrick Penny, Starbucks beverage developer. “Its soft sweetness, light floral notes and beautiful color ignite feelings of rejuvenation and awakening associated with the change of seasons.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Iced Lavender Cream oatmilk Matcha features matcha and oatmilk served over ice and topped with lavender cream cold foam for a sweet yet floral flavor.

The new Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte is a mixture of Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso with oatmilk, ice and lavender. The drink is also available hot.

The concoctions are available in Starbucks locations in the U.S. for a limited time this spring while supplies last.