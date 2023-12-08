Starbucks is offering half off drinks every Thursday for the rest of the year

This holiday season, Starbucks is in a giving mood.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 7 — and every Thursday in December, for that matter — Starbucks Rewards members can put a little more “yay” in their day with 50% off any drink from 12 to 6 p.m. local time at participating stores.

The offer applies to drinks prepared by baristas — aka “handcrafted drinks” — including coffee and tea, on the following dates:

Dec. 7

Dec. 14

Dec. 21

Dec. 28

Customers can find the “Festive ThursYays” coupon in the Starbucks app and apply it at checkout on the app or at the register.

The deal is limited to one drink per member and cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. It is available exclusively in its app — not through Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats or DoorDash.

What is a handcrafted drink?

A handcrafted drink is any drink handmade by your local Starbucks baristas, such as the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, Frappuccinos and more, all of which Starbucks says are part of the deal. The offer is limited to one drink per member and excludes bottled and canned beverages, as well as alcohol. All standard menu sizes are eligible for the offer.

Starbucks’ four new holiday cold foams

If, like Elsa from “Frozen,” the cold never bothered you anyway, and you enjoy iced coffee even in the winter, then you’ll be delighted to hear that Starbucks recently introduced four new holiday cold foams.

These cold foams combine the flavors of Starbucks’ holiday beverages — like the Peppermint Mocha, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Caramel Brulée Latte — with its signature vanilla sweet cream to top off any drink.

Starbucks customers can add any of the following new cold foam flavors as a customization to any cold beverage for an additional charge for a limited time during the holiday season, while supplies last:

Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam: Peppermint-flavored syrup and chocolate malt powder blended with vanilla sweet cream.

Peppermint-flavored syrup and chocolate malt powder blended with vanilla sweet cream. Sugar Cookie Cream Cold Foam: Sugar cookie-flavored syrup blended with vanilla sweet cream.

Sugar cookie-flavored syrup blended with vanilla sweet cream. Chestnut Praline Cream Cold Foam: Flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices blended with vanilla sweet cream.

Flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices blended with vanilla sweet cream. Caramel Brulée Cream Cold Foam: Caramel brulée sauce blended with vanilla sweet cream.

Starbucks’ red cups and holiday menu

Aside from the aforementioned drinks that the new cold foams were inspired by, Starbucks introduced a new holiday drink on Nov. 2: the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, which features notes of gingerbread, a blend of chai spices and oat milk. For those who prefer to hold onto something warm while walking through a winter wonderland, the drink is also available hot.

Starbucks’ much-anticipated red cups arrived on the same day, featuring an unexpected color: magenta, which the chain describes as “mood-boosting.” Under the theme “Share the Joy,” the cups feature mod, vibrant and dynamic designs.

