Tired of Lockdown? Barbados Tempts Remote Workers With 12-Month Visas

“There's nothing like waking up and seeing the sunshine," the Barbados prime minister told NBC News“

For the millions of workers stuck at home through the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of moving to a Caribbean island for a year sounds like a dream.

But now it could become a reality.

Barbados is planning to introduce a 12-month visa that would allow remote workers to swap cramped city apartments for the island’s white sandy beaches, blue sea and year-round sunshine.

The scheme, known as the “Barbados Welcome Stamp”, is due to be launched in August and will be open to anyone earning more than $50,000. The scheme is designed to provide a much-needed boost to the island’s tourist-dependent economy, while capitalizing on the shift in work patterns driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

