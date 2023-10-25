Look inside the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Looking for an escape from the cold? One of the most iconic hotels in Puerto Rico, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel perfectly teeters the line between international Caribbean charm and domestic vacation bliss.

The hotel is located on Isla Verde Beach, only minutes from the cobblestone streets and colorful colonial buildings of Old San Juan. Its only a three- to four-hour direct flight from Boston which makes it an easy weekend escape. And since it's an American territory, you can leave your passport at home.

Guests can stroll the two-mile stretch of beachfront, reserve a private cabana at the El San Juan Beach.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When on property you don't ever have to leave, you can sip cocktails beneath a massive hand-blown crystal chandelier in the lobby, dance at the on-site club, or if you're feeling lucky, pay a visit to the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino. Also, ever night at the Fairmont El San Juan they have an entertainment program so there is always something fabulous to do.

Are you hungry? Well you can choose from eight on-property restaurants or enjoy an in-suite or poolside meal. Our favorite was Cana every morning you can enjoy breakfast over looking the pool, then at night enjoy cocktails at the bar and a delicious dinner in the dining room.

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Relaxation is always a good idea on vacation, the hotel has an over-the-top spa package that allows you to take a private helicopter into the wild to relax in the lush mountains of Puerto Rico with a soothing spa day complete with an incredible meal prepared by Fairmont El San Juan Hotel’s executive chef, Ricardo Cera. If you are looking to just stay at the hotel, they will also come to your suite for a private experience or you can visit the spa on the top floor.

Now this is super luxury, couples looking to tie the knot in paradise are in for an unforgettable experience when they book the Romance Package. Looking for sky-high opulence?Start your new life together off right with round-trip flights to the island aboard a Tradewind Aviation private jet charter complete with in-flight champagne.

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Something new is buzzing at the hotel, as a new and exciting era dawns in Puerto Rico, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is proud to share its exclusive Fairmont El San Juan Membership Program, El San Juan Club. Members will have access to the most exclusive nightlife, as well as one of the Caribbean’s best beaches, Well & Being Spa and Fitness Center, incomparable accommodations, and more inclusions. Hosted by a dedicated concierge, this elevated stay extends beyond the luxury accommodations as well as invite-only immersive cultural experiences and events. With perks like two complimentary nights a year, 20% off rooms, spa, and restaurants as well as exclusive invites to events and parties, there is really something for every traveler.

Add this to your travel wish list, Luxe Life with Derek Z approves.