Luxe Life: Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Luxe Life with Derek Z is bringing you inside the beloved Fairmont El San Juan Hotel that offers a magnificent selection of thirteen one-story villa rooms tucked away within lush gardens and a legendary 300-year-old Banyan Tree.

Each Banyan Villa Room is designed to flow seamlessly into the Puerto Rican rainforest that envelops it. Drawing influence from the property itself, the combination of materials and patterns lends to an organic breathtaking feel – dark walnut materials mimic the Banyan Tree outside while softer green and floral accents bring in a warm and natural contrast. To complement their stays, guests have the opportunity to feel immersed with the nature that surrounds them at a physical and emotional level by booking wellness classes and majestic treatments at the Well & Being Spa and Fitness. Connecting with nature has a way of bringing peace amidst people’s busy lives, being one of the main purposes of these renovated Villa Rooms.

The accommodation boasts a spacious king bed, an oversized dual-head shower, and an inviting seating area to sit back and enjoy the splendid view. Artistic touches bring a custom and romantic feeling to the space, ideal for couples looking for a personalized Caribbean escape. A secluded private terrace provides direct and exclusive access to the property’s Well & Being pool and beautiful gardens. The scent of trees, the tropical breeze, the evening island’s sounds

featuring the melodies of the Puerto Rican coqui (a tiny frog native to the island of Puerto Rico), and the overall feeling of joy, all combine to create one unforgettable experience at the Banyan Villa Rooms.

“We were inspired by the natural beauty of the property for the design of the Banyan Villa Rooms,” says Pierre Josselin, Associate Principal at Jeffrey Beers International. “A world of contrast within the space incorporating different light and dark finishes and textures brings an eclectic and more residential feel. From the ribbed paneling to the rustic metal details, guests will feel right at home in their thoughtfully designed rooms.”

Located at the award-winning Isla Verde Beach, minutes away from downtown San Juan, Puerto Rico, the hotel artfully blends the best elements of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Venture inside and find an ode to traditions, old and new. If these walls could talk, they would share stories of 1960s society headliners crooning in the nightclub and generations of locals celebrating life's greatest milestones in the ballrooms.

A timeless Puerto Rican icon and one of the Caribbean's most desired destinations, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel offers guests authentic Puerto Rican hospitality and a luxury lifestyle experience. At every turn, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel will captivate guests with its island hospitality, storied décor, innovative cuisine, proximity to the best attractions in San Juan, and an exciting nightlife inspired by life's greatest moments.