Luxe Life: Hotels to stay at in Provincetown

The Ellery Hotel: Experience the beaches, dining, shopping, and nightlife at this lively Cape Cod area has to offer. Our 18-room boutique hotel is newly renovated and unique in its style.

Our design-centric rooms offer distinctive interiors and are stocked with the essentials for a laid-back stay. Spacious and stylish, all rooms are generously sized and feature king or queen bed. At The Ellery Hotel, every occasion will be memorable.

The Ellery Hotel is an intimate and welcoming getaway that offers a unique blend of luxury amenities and historic charm," said owner Jessica Rosenberg. "We're excited to introduce our new name and look as we continue to provide guests with the best possible experience in Provincetown."

The Carpe Diem Guesthouse has been a beloved destination for travelers visiting Provincetown, Massachusetts, for years, but now it's time for a change. The guesthouse is officially rebranding as The Ellery Hotel, offering guests the same luxurious accommodations with a fresh new look.

The Mercury Hotel: This is a luxurious hotel in the heart of Provincetown, Massachusetts. The hotel marries historical charm with contemporary elegance, promising guests an intimate and memorable experience.

"The Mercury Hotel is all about paying homage to the extraordinary in every facet," Jessica Rosenberg said, the owner. "Renowned as the beloved Beaconlight Guest House, our property now stands revamped and rocking out as The Mercury Hotel, proudly continuing the legacy while introducing a fresh and exciting identity for Spring 2023."

The Mercury Hotel takes inspiration from the eccentric frontman of the band Queen, Freddie Mercury, with compelling details that weave an ongoing tribute to his illustrious legacy throughout the property. Guests will immerse themselves in an atmosphere pulsating with that 'crazy little thing called love.'

Guests will be charmed by the hotel's fresh, contemporary beach furnishings, designed for ultimate relaxation. Whether stargazing from the stunning rooftop deck, unwinding in a luxurious fireplace suite, or lounging in the serene garden patio, the Mercury Hotel presents an array of delightful experiences. Ideally located just steps from the beach, the harbor, and the bustling Commercial Street, every element of the Mercury Hotel caters to an unforgettable Provincetown stay.

The Waterford Inn: This is a 14-room guesthouse offering spacious rooms and gorgeous views of the Provincetown Harbor and Pilgrim Monument. The Waterford Inn is located in Provincetown’s renowned gallery district, just a short stroll from the center of town.

The Inn features the most modern of comforts and amenities, all while retaining the charm of a circa 1850 Sea Captain’s mansion. Uniquely decorated guest rooms all feature private baths, and many have views of the harbor, town, and surrounding historic landmarks.

"The Waterford Inn is more than just a place to stay. It's an experience imbued with the charm of a bygone era, and yet, it delivers all the modern conveniences our discerning guests seek," Jessica Rosenberg said.

Nestled in Provincetown’s esteemed gallery district, the Waterford Inn is perfectly positioned for guests to explore the vibrant heart of the town while providing a serene retreat to return to. This refurbished circa 1850 Sea Captain’s mansion perfectly marries history with contemporary comfort, offering a unique stay experience in the town.