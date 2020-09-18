Luxe Life: Take A Tour Of This Seaside Malibu Palace

Nestled in the most ideal location of Malibu’s famed Broad Beach, this architectural tour-de-force offers features and amenities that most can only dream of. 'Luxe Life With Derek Z' is bringing us on a tour with listing agent Alessandro Corona of Douglas Elliman, with over 120 feet of Pacific Ocean frontage on an acre of completely utilized land, you can live everyday as if you were on an extended vacation. As you enter the courtyard, you find yourself moved by lush and meticulously maintained gardens that span the color spectrum with fresh natural herbs, fruits and blossoms.

Douglas Elliman 31272 Broad Beach Road WESTERN MALIBU, MALIBU, CA 90265

Upon entrance of the foyer, you are greeted by stunning views of the resort like backyard and Pacific Ocean. The magnitude of the home is accentuated by the soaring ceilings and walls artistically covered by Venetian plaster. Through the main floor corridor, you are presented with an epic great room that leads you to the chef’s kitchen. Through the butler’s pantry you find yourself in the formal dining room that appears to be fit for royalty.

Douglas Elliman

The sweeping staircase features wrought iron and gold clad railings and antique wall art that showcases the pinnacle of quality of workmanship. The open concept caters to the versatility and utility of this palatial estate. Containing over 13,475 conditioned square feet, 6 bedrooms, and 9 bathrooms there is a place for everyone to roam.

Open House VC Home Office at 31272 Broad Beach Road WESTERN MALIBU, MALIBU, CA 90265

The primary master suite is a truly unparalleled space, offering an oversized master retreat and unencumbered Pacific Ocean views from every window and balcony. The master bath is vast and offers his/her vanities and oversized closets. The junior master is also a noteworthy space, which offers stunning views from all windows and balconies. Other features include: fully equipped sunken bar, luxury cinema, and arboretum.

Open House VC

The backyard is practically your own private oasis and includes top of the line built-in Hestan BBQ and lush green landscaping, sparkling resort-like pool and spa, and Zen-like oceanfront gardens. As parking is normally notoriously at a premium in the beach communities, there are 2-car garages located on both sides of the property, 1 of which includes a limo bay.

Douglas Elliman

This home is truly nothing short of a masterpiece, escape the city life and come enjoy the beauty that this Malibu beachfront residence has to offer. Join Derek Zagami every week on 'Luxe Life With Derek Z' as he brings us on exclusive tours of the worlds most luxurious homes.

