Katrina Scott

Swimsuit Model Katrina Scott Talks Beauty, Confidence and Baby #2

NBC Universal, Inc.

She just made history as Sports Illustrated's first visibly pregnant model, and now Katrina Scott is preparing to welcome her second daughter.

The fitness founder and content creator opens up about modeling pregnant, her difficult road to baby number two and the community that has supported her along the way.

She insists sharing her story helped her feel supported, loved, and rooted in purpose and hopes her experience can help others.

Watch the episode above or scan the QR code below for the podcast and past episodes.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Mom2Mom

fitness Mar 4, 2021

Your Complete Healthy Body & Mind Guide for Women, From 2 Experts Trusted by Millions

mom2mom May 10

“Crime Junkie” Queen Ashley Flowers

This article tagged under:

Katrina Scottmaria sansonemom2momSports Illustratedinfertility
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us