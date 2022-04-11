Tips for Parenting Through, and After, a Divorce

Divorce can be difficult for a couple, their kids, and their families. Often, there are many questions to tackle before, during, and after the decision is made and things can get overwhelming.

Ashley Wood, a certified divorce coach, breaks all of it down in the latest episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone.

Ashley shares how to know when divorce is the best option and how to break the news to the kids.

She also talks about parallel parenting, a great option for ex-spouses who prefer limited contact, and the difference between that strategy and co-parenting.

Plus, moving on! Ashley dives into dating after divorce, specifically things to consider if you want to dip your toe back into the dating pool, as well as strategies to avoid jealousy if your ex-partner is first to the game.

Finally, how you can help friends or family going through the brutal process.

Concrete advice in the full episode above. And if you'd like to listen to the podcast, just snap the QR code below.