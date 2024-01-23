PHOTOS: NH residents vote, candidates stump in first-in-the-nation primary

Some of the sights around New Hampshire as hundreds of thousands of voters hit the polls and presidential candidates seek to sway their votes in the 2024 primaries with last-minute campaigning.

Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips greets a person outside a Manchester middle school on New Hampshire’s primary day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
Scott Maxwell chats with his wife Val Maxwell after the first-in-the-nation midnight vote at the Tillotson House at The Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 US presidential race on Sunday and endorsed frontrunner Donald Trump, narrowing the Republican field to two major candidates ahead of the closely watched New Hampshire primary. Photographer: Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Scene during the first-in-the-nation midnight vote at the Tillotson House at The Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 US presidential race on Sunday and endorsed frontrunner Donald Trump, narrowing the Republican field to two major candidates ahead of the closely watched New Hampshire primary. Photographer: Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images

