2023 NHL free agency tracker: Latest rumors, news, contracts from Day 1

The most exciting part of the NHL offseason has arrived.
Free agency begins Saturday at noon ET, when teams can officially sign players from rival teams to new contracts.
Salary cap space is limited for many teams because the cap rose just $1 million to $83.5 million for the 2023-24 season. As a result, we might see a lot of one-year contracts for players with the hopes of cashing in next summer when the cap is projected to be much higher.
It should still be a busy Day 1, though, as teams look to scoop up the best veterans on the market, including players such as Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan O'Reilly and Dmitry Orlov.
Keep it right here with our NHL free agency live blog for all of the latest rumors, contract details and more throughout Saturday.
10:20 a.m. ET: Let's start off with a roundup of news items and rumors from Friday night and early Saturday morning.