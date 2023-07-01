NHL free agency

2023 NHL free agency tracker: Latest rumors, news, contracts from Day 1

The NHL's free agent market officially opens at noon ET on Saturday.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The most exciting part of the NHL offseason has arrived.

Free agency begins Saturday at noon ET, when teams can officially sign players from rival teams to new contracts.

Salary cap space is limited for many teams because the cap rose just $1 million to $83.5 million for the 2023-24 season. As a result, we might see a lot of one-year contracts for players with the hopes of cashing in next summer when the cap is projected to be much higher.

It should still be a busy Day 1, though, as teams look to scoop up the best veterans on the market, including players such as Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan O'Reilly and Dmitry Orlov.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Keep it right here with our NHL free agency live blog for all of the latest rumors, contract details and more throughout Saturday.

10:20 a.m. ET: Let's start off with a roundup of news items and rumors from Friday night and early Saturday morning.

News

Roxbury

One dead and one injured after shooting in Roxbury

forecast

Foggy morning turns to partly sunny Saturday in New England

This article tagged under:

NHL free agencyBruins offseasonNick GossNHL offseasonTyler Bertuzzi
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us