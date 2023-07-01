2023 NHL free agency tracker: Latest rumors, news, contracts from Day 1

The most exciting part of the NHL offseason has arrived.

Free agency begins Saturday at noon ET, when teams can officially sign players from rival teams to new contracts.

Salary cap space is limited for many teams because the cap rose just $1 million to $83.5 million for the 2023-24 season. As a result, we might see a lot of one-year contracts for players with the hopes of cashing in next summer when the cap is projected to be much higher.

It should still be a busy Day 1, though, as teams look to scoop up the best veterans on the market, including players such as Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan O'Reilly and Dmitry Orlov.

Keep it right here with our NHL free agency live blog for all of the latest rumors, contract details and more throughout Saturday.

10:20 a.m. ET: Let's start off with a roundup of news items and rumors from Friday night and early Saturday morning.

As mentioned earlier this week, all signs point to Milan Lucic landing in Boston. Deal still has to be worked out once market opens, but that's where it's most likely headed. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

Getting vibes that 2-3 higher profile UFAs eager to be with Bruins.



If mutual interest there, could make Sweeney consider swapping out a roster player he intended to keep. Add UFA, gain draft pick(s). — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) July 1, 2023

Based on level of interest, it’s believed the target is 3 years. I don’t believe the Wild we’re willing to do more than 2 years. Expect the AAV to come in around $1.3. He will be a fan favourite in Toronto. https://t.co/h8L25RhMkz — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

Not that the door is closed on Carolina, but it sounds like Freddy Andersen is headed to the UFA market. Pittsburgh could be an option depending on what happens with Tristan Jarry. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

About 10 teams have shown interest in Matt Duchene, the UFA centre going through his options with his agent Pat Brisson. We should get a decision today but it's not guaranteed. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

Red Wings have a deal with Klim Kostin after acquiring him from Oilers and not tendering him a qualifying offer: $4M over 2 years. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) July 1, 2023

Despite some interest in Hellebuyck, it’s more likely the Devils target a UFA depth goalie to play 30-35 games. Goaltending isn’t a weakness in New Jersey, they’re happy to run with what they have or add a bit of depth. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023