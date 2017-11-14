BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 11: In this photo illustration a woman uses a credit card to buy something online on August 11, 2014 in Bristol, United Kingdom. This week marks the 20th anniversary of the first online sale. Since that sale - a copy of an album by the artist Sting - online retailing has grown to such an extent that it is now claimed that 95 percent of the UK population has shopped online and close to one in four deciding to shop online each week. (Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

It's that time of year again, and with a third of Americans planning to spend at least $500 on holiday shopping this season, according to WalletHub, many are looking for deals. Retailers offer plenty, but so do credit card companies.

WalletHub looked at 1,000 credit cards to come up with the best eight to use for your holiday purchases.

Here they are, according to WalletHub:





Initial Bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Ongoing Rewards: Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

0% Purchases: Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Store Discount: Kohl's Credit Card

Ongoing Store Rewards: GAP Store Card

Extended Warranty: Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

Price Protection: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Purchase Protection: Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card





5 Hot Holiday Toys and Where You Can Still Get Them