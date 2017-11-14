It's that time of year again, and with a third of Americans planning to spend at least $500 on holiday shopping this season, according to WalletHub, many are looking for deals. Retailers offer plenty, but so do credit card companies.
WalletHub looked at 1,000 credit cards to come up with the best eight to use for your holiday purchases.
Here they are, according to WalletHub:
- Initial Bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- Ongoing Rewards: Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer
- 0% Purchases: Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
- Store Discount: Kohl's Credit Card
- Ongoing Store Rewards: GAP Store Card
- Extended Warranty: Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer
- Price Protection: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- Purchase Protection: Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Published 55 minutes ago