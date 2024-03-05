5 doctors and nutritionists share the foods they eat every day for brain health, longevity and overall wellness

A well-rounded diet is one of the keys to a healthy, successful lifestyle, but experts agree there are some foods that stand out for being healthier and more nutrient-dense.

We've interviewed Harvard nutritionists, longevity experts and even wellness guru Deepak Chopra over the past few years about the eating habits they stick to for optimal health — and there were many overlaps in their dietary choices.

Here are five types of foods that doctors and nutritionists eat every day for stellar brain health, heart health, longevity and overall wellness.

DON'T MISS: 4 simple ways to eat for longevity in the new year, according to a Harvard nutrition expert

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

5 foods that doctors and nutritionists eat every day for better health

1. Leafy greens

The importance of leafy green vegetables in your daily diet cannot be overstated — experts recommend it over and over again. Eating leafy greens like spinach and kale supports brain health, and foods that are rich in fiber have been associated with a lower chance of developing depression.

They're also packed with essential nutrients including vitamin A, folate, vitamin C, iron, vitamin K, potassium and calcium. Green leafy vegetables can easily be tossed into a salad with other nutritious vegetables and fruits.

2. Berries

You should aim to eat fruits every day if you can, experts suggest. And of all fruits, one group seems to reign supreme when it comes to the most health benefits: berries.

Blueberries, in particular, are what longevity researcher, Neil Paulvin, refers to as the "holy grail" of longevity foods. The fruit is abundant in vitamins and antioxidants "that protect your body from infection like a suit of armor," Paulvin says. They're also great for eye health, muscle recovery, brain health and strengthening your cells, he adds.

All berries get their color from flavonoids which are a group of phytonutrients that have been linked to improvements in brain health and a reduction in cognitive decline. They also have lower sugar content than other fruits like bananas and mangos, nutritionist Mary Ellen Phipps told CNBC Make It in 2022.

3. Fish and other lean proteins

Doctors and nutritionists across the board encourage you to limit your consumption of red meat, and swap it out for healthier options like lean proteins including salmon, eggs, tuna and tofu.

Salmon is popular among experts because it has lots of B vitamins which are wonderful for brain health, according to Dr. Uma Naidoo, a Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist and author of "Calm Your Mind with Food."

Fish and shellfish also have lower levels of cholesterol than red meat and are better choices for a healthy heart, cardiologist Dr. Elizabeth Klodas told CNBC Make It in 2022. She prefers to reach for lean protein options like white-fleshed fish including tilapia, cod, bass and halibut.

4. Legumes

Legumes are the "underrated" longevity food that nutritionist Samantha Heller eats daily to boost her immune system. They're high in protein, fiber, antioxidants and minerals like magnesium and iron, Heller told CNBC Make It in 2022.

Some legumes that you can consider adding to your meals are:

Lentils

Black beans

Chickpeas

Soybeans

Edamame

Lima beans

Kidney beans

The high-fiber content in legumes also makes eating them a great choice for a healthy brain.

5. Nuts and seeds

It can be very easy to overlook nuts and seeds, but the tiny foods are packed with omega-3 fatty acids "which help keep your brain cells healthy and lower inflammation," according to Harvard-trained neuroscientist Lisa Genova.

Sunflower seeds are also "one of the best plant sources of vitamin B5," according to Naidoo. Just one ounce of the seeds can get you 20% of the recommended daily value of the vitamin, she notes.

Nuts, especially hazelnuts and pecans, are also rich in polyphenols, Naidoo told CNBC Make It. Foods high in polyphenols "are hugely important," she says, "because they have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties [and] fiber, plus multiple micronutrients that our bodies need."

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay. CNBC Make It readers can save 25% with discount code 25OFF.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.