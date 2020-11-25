Amazon Web Services Outage Causes Issues for Roku, Adobe

Amazon's cloud-computing unit, Amazon Web Services, suffered an outage Wednesday.

Roku, Adobe and other services that rely on AWS reported some issues with their websites.

Major clients like Apple and Slack appeared to be unaffected.

Amazon's cloud-computing service on Wednesday was hit with an outage that took down some websites and services.

A notice on Amazon Web Services' status page said it was experiencing problems with Kinesis, its service that processes large streams of data, causing "increased error rates" for a number of websites. The outage also impacted its ability to post updates to the status page.

"We continue to work towards recovery of the issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 Region," the notice stated, adding that the issue appeared to be affecting the "subsystem" responsible for handling incoming requests.

"The team has identified the root cause and is working on resolving the issue affecting this subsystem," the notice said.

Among the services that reported issues as a result of the outage were Amazon's smart security subsidiary Ring, Roku, software maker Autodesk, fintech lending company Affirm, Target's Shipt delivery service and the subway status site operated by New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Tribune Publishing properties the Baltimore Sun and the Chicago Tribune also reported errors.

An Amazon AWS outage is currently impacting Adobe Spark so you may be having issues accessing/editing your projects. We are actively working with AWS and will report when the issue has subsided. https://t.co/uoHPf44HjL for current Spark status. We apologize for any inconvenience! — Adobe Spark (@AdobeSpark) November 25, 2020

We have reports of https://t.co/stasaKIg8l issues for a few users. Twilio is currently experiencing service disruptions for multiple products due to network latencies: https://t.co/neLIltu8jQ. Please contact Twilio Support if you are having trouble accessing status page. — twilio (@twilio) November 25, 2020

Major AWS customers including Apple, Slack and Netflix didn't appear to be experiencing any issues as a result of the outage.

This is the first major outage to interrupt many customers since 2017, when the same US-EAST-1 Region experienced issues, knocking some websites offline.

-- CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.