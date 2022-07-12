Asia-Pacific Markets Poised to Open Mixed Ahead of China Trade Data

Futures in the Asia-Pacific pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday ahead of China trade data and central bank decisions in the region.

Chinese trade data is due on Wednesday. A Reuters poll predicts that exports will grow by 12%, while imports will increase by 3.9%.

The Bank of Korea and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand are set to announce their interest rate decisions Wednesday.

SINGAPORE — Futures in the Asia-Pacific pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday ahead of China trade data and central bank decisions in the region. Investors will also be looking ahead to the U.S. inflation report for June.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,430 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,420. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,336.66.

SPI futures in Australia were lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close of 6,606.3 at 6,506.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chinese trade data is due on Wednesday. A Reuters poll predicts that exports will grow by 12%, while imports will increase by 3.9%.

The Bank of Korea is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points for the first time, according to a Reuters poll. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to increase rates by half a point as well.

Thailand's stock exchange is closed for a holiday Wednesday.

Major indexes in the U.S. see-sawed during the trading day before closing lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 192.51 points or 0.62% to 30,981.33, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.92% to 3,818.80. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.95% to close at 11,264.73.

The U.S. will report consumer price index data later Wednesday, and markets are expecting hot inflation, which would keep the Fed firmly on its hiking path.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 108.072 after briefly falling below 108.

The Japanese yen changed hands at 136.80 per dollar, strengthening slightly after trading beyond 137 against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.6747, struggling for gains after a recent slip.

The euro hit parity with the U.S. dollar on Tuesday for the first time in 20 years, with the common currency weakened by Europe's energy supply concerns and economic troubles, while the safe-haven greenback has been supported by global growth worries.

The euro was last at 1.0032.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Sarah Min, Sam Meredith, Elliot Smith and Carmen Reinicke contributed to this report.