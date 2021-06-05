Money Report

Blackstone-Led Group Reportedly Nearing a $30 Billion Deal to Buy Medical Supply Maker Medline

By Cory Stieg, CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  A group of private equity firms including Blackstone Group is nearing a deal to purchase medical supply manufacturer and distributor Medline Industries, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  The sale could value Medline at more than $30 billion, people familiar with the matter told the paper.
  Other firms involved in the deal include Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman, the Journal reported.

A group of private equity firms including Blackstone Group is nearing a deal to purchase medical supply manufacturer and distributor Medline Industries, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The sale could value Medline at more than $30 billion, people familiar with the matter told the paper.

Medline Industries, of Northfield, Illinois, makes 550,000 types of medical supplies for specialty medical facilities such as surgery centers, acute care facilities, nursing facilities, hospice care centers and hospital laundries, according to the company's website. The family-owned company, which was founded in 1910 by A.L. Mills, now distributes to more than 125 countries.

Other firms involved in the deal include Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman, the Journal reported.

WSJ originally reported on Medline's interest in a sale in April.

When reached by CNBC, a Blackstone spokesperson declined to comment. Representatives from Carlyle, Hellman and Medline weren't immediately available.

Read the full report in The Wall Street Journal here.

