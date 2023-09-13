Buying an iPhone 15? These are the trade-in values of your old Apple, Samsung and Google devices

The release of Apple's latest batch of iPhones is right around the corner.

The tech giant this week unveiled its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models at an event at its Cupertino, California headquarters, finally ditching the 11-year-old Lightning port in favor of USB-C.

The new phones feature upgraded cameras, slightly tweaked designs and, in the case of the Pro models, a lightweight titanium frame.

The iPhone 15 will start at $799 when it hits stores on Sept. 22, while the iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999 for the 128GB model.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Prices for the phones will go as high as $1,599 for the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Plus' price tops out at $1,199.

While announcing the prices for the new devices, Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned the company's trade-in program, telling customers that they can take hundreds of dollars off the cost of their new phone if they send in their old one.

Don't miss: USA Today is hiring a full-time Taylor Swift reporter—it pays up to $50 an hour

Indeed, depending on which phone you currently have and what kind of condition it's in, you can get a new iPhone at a more than 50% discount. The phones with the highest trade-in values are the iPhone 14 lineup, with an iPhone 14 Pro Max worth as much as $650, according to Apple's website.

But it's not just iPhones that can be traded in. Apple will also accept Samsung and Google users who want to convert, offering up to $325 for the newest Samsung phones and $125 for the latest Pixel.

If you're thinking of buying the latest iPhone, take a look at what your old device might be worth if it's in good working condition.

Apple product trade-in values

Pedro Pardo | Afp | Getty Images

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $650

$650 iPhone 14 Pro: $570

$570 iPhone 14 Plus: $470

$470 iPhone 14: $430

$430 iPhone SE: $160

$160 iPhone 13 Pro Max: $580

$580 iPhone 13: $370

$370 iPhone 13 Mini: $320

$320 iPhone 12 Pro Max: $450

$450 iPhone 12 Pro: $360

$360 iPhone 12: $250

$250 iPhone 12 Mini: $200

$200 iPhone 11 Pro Max: $300

$300 iPhone 11 Pro: $250

$250 iPhone 11: $200

Samsung product trade-in values

Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: $325

$325 Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G: $225

$225 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: $180

$180 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: $140

$140 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: $120

$120 Samsung Galaxy S20+: $90

$90 Samsung Galaxy S20: $85

$85 Samsung Galaxy S10+: $90

$90 Samsung Galaxy S10: $65

$65 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $140

$140 Samsung Galaxy Note 20: $100

Google product trade-in values

Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Google Pixel 6 Pro: $125

$125 Google Pixel 6: $90

$90 Google Pixel 6a: $80

$80 Google Pixel 5: $50

$50 Google Pixel 5a: $60

$60 Google Pixel 4 XL: $35

$35 Google Pixel 4: $30

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Want to earn more and land your dream job? Join the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET to learn how to level up your interview and negotiating skills, build your ideal career, boost your income and grow your wealth. Register for free today.