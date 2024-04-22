CEO: Here's the No. 1 most common type of good boss people actually like—and how to become it

One common type of good boss really sticks out from the rest, says workplace culture expert Tom Gimbel: the people person.

Traditionally, good bosses have skills in areas like time management, constructive criticism and simply being able to help co-workers through day-to-day tasks. A "people person" additionally uses soft skills like communication, empathy and compassion to strengthen their rapport with their employees and foster a workplace culture that people actually want to be a part of, says Gimbel, the CEO of Chicago-based employment agency LaSalle Network.

"The more authentic you are, the more people are going to connect with you and enjoy your company," Gimbel tells CNBC Make It.

This workplace trait isn't just for bosses. Anyone can tap into their people skills to establish relationships, improve teamwork and boost workplace morale — all of which can help you climb the career ladder.

Here's how you, too, can become a "people person" at work, experts say.

Be comical — only if you're actually funny

Some people use humor to connect with others. The key at work, says Gimbel: Don't force it.

"Humor is a great connector of people of different backgrounds," he says. "The art of being funny in a business setting is probably a bigger challenge [now] than ever before. But if done correctly, and done well, it can be a great unifier for a culture."

Sometimes, the bosses you see on television — like Michael Scott from NBC's "The Office," or Ava Coleman from ABC's "Abbott Elementary" — crack jokes that make their colleagues feel uncomfortable. In real life, that usually backfires, Gimbel says.

Instead, you could add a note of levity at work by telling a relatable story, making a lighthearted joke or even something more subtle like a chuckle-worthy email signature or displaying a "joke of the day" on your desk.

"Authenticity is really the key, because humor usually derives from real-life situations," says Gimbel. "So when you share a story about how your car broke down, and when you got out to change the tire, you got splashed by water or something, that's a funny story."

Sharing stories with the people around you shows that you want to build a relationship with them, and reminds them that they can "laugh a little bit and enjoy our work," Gimbel adds.

Show up, even when you aren't required to

Just being present can often speak louder than words: Employees appreciate bosses who make an effort to be there, workplace culture expert Bonnie Low-Kramen told Make It last year.

Often, showing up only takes an investment of your time. You could make an effort to contribute ideas in team meetings, help your colleagues with tasks you know they don't enjoy, set up coffee chats to get to know your peers or raise your hand for upcoming assignments and responsibilities.

Being present lets people know that you care enough about them to make yourself available, even when you don't have to. In other words, it's an element of being a people person.

Professionals who make themselves visible in this way "really show what they're made of," Low-Kramen said.

Put yourself in someone else's shoes

Your colleagues will find you more reliable and relatable when you're kind and empathetic to them.

That's especially true for managers — and future managers — according to a 2020 Gallup survey, which found that workers have "four universal needs" when it comes to their bosses: trust, compassion, stability and hope.

During your next conversation or interaction with a co-worker, ask for their opinion or pose an open-ended question like "How was your vacation?" or "Are you working on any exciting projects?"

Then, pay attention to their answer. "Listen both for the words being said and the feeling behind them," psychologist Daniel Goleman wrote in a 2017 LinkedIn post. "Respond accordingly, with a sign that you understand, or offer a helpful comment."

"Over time, exercising your curiosity and listening closely to others will help you sense more accurately how others think and feel" and cultivate relationships with them, Goleman added.

