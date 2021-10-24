Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Launches Flying Car That Can Also Operate on Roads; Plans for 2024 Rollout

HT Aero, an affiliate of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc., launched a new flying car on Sunday that it says can also drive on roads.

The company says it plans for a rollout in 2024.

HT Aero's vehicle will have a lightweight design and a rotor that folds away, the company said. That will allow the car to drive on roads and then fly once the rotors are expanded.

GUANGZHOU, China — HT Aero, an affiliate of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc., launched a new flying car on Sunday that it says can also drive on roads.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The company says it plans for a rollout in 2024. The car is not commercially available right now. And HT Aero said the final design might change.

HT Aero's vehicle will have a lightweight design and a rotor that folds away, the company said. That will allow the car to drive on roads and then fly once the rotors are expanded.

The vehicle will have a number of safety features including parachutes, the company said.

HT Aero is backed by Xpeng and its founder He Xiaopeng. The company raised $500 million last week from a number of outside investors including high-profile venture capital firms.

Flying cars — also called electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles — have garnered a lot of interest from automakers and start-ups.

However, there are a number of challenges for these vehicles to become wide-scale including regulation and safety issues.

HT Aero's new land and air vehicle was launched at Xpeng's Tech Day where the company also took the wraps of the latest version of its advanced driver assistance system called XPILOT 4.0.