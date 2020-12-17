Covid Live Updates: Congress Closes in on Relief Bill; 46,000 Businesses Slash 401(K) Funding

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The U.S. blew past records for daily new Covid-19 cases and virus deaths on Wednesday, as the national crisis continues to worsen. More than 247,000 new infections and more than 3,600 Covid deaths were reported on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data, the highest single-day tallies yet. A record 113,000 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project. The new and disheartening highs come at the same time the U.S. is beginning a vaccine rollout.

The U.S. is recording at least 215,729 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,570 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 74.42 million

Global deaths: At least 1.65 million

U.S. cases: More than 17.0 million

U.S. deaths: At least 307,770

HHS Secretary Azar says Pfizer keeps U.S. distant on vaccine manufacturing

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNBC that he'd like "more visibility" into the manufacturing of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. He said the company has kept the government at "arm's length" throughout the process.

"We contract, give (Pfizer) a guaranteed purchase, that allows them to make capital investments, have a predictable purchaser, but we don't have complete visibility into their manufacturing because they have kept that a bit more arm's length," he told "Squawk Box." "We're working with Pfizer. We're very optimistic that we'll secure additional quantities in the second quarter, but they're going to need help from us on their manufacturing."

Unlike other drugmakers, Pfizer did not accept federal funding to help develop or manufacture its vaccine. Pfizer has a deal with the U.S. to supply 100 million doses of its vaccine as part of Operation Warp Speed, enough to inoculate 50 million Americans since the vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart. Pfizer is also currently negotiating with the U.S. for an additional 100 million doses.

—Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

Congress tries to put the finishing touches on a Covid relief deal

Congress is pushing to wrap up a coronavirus relief deal as the expiration of financial lifelines looms.

Lawmakers hope to put the finishing touches on a $900 billion aid package. The plan would include small business loans, an extension of expanded unemployment insurance eligibility, a federal jobless benefit supplement and a second direct payment to Americans, among other provisions.

Congressional leaders hope to tie the assistance to legislation to fund the government through Sept. 30, 2021. As lawmakers near a midnight Friday deadline to avoid a shutdown, however, they may have to pass another short-term spending bill.

Some lawmakers have warned the rescue package would not go nearly far enough to boost Americans struggling to afford food and housing in a damaged economy.

—Jacob Pramuk

46,000 businesses cut 401(k) funding amid Covid

Around 8% of companies cut the 401(k) contributions they typically pay workers during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by Plan Sponsor Council of America, which represents businesses with workplace retirement plans.

There are about 572,000 401(k) plans in the U.S., according to the Employee Benefits Security Administration.

Extrapolating the survey data would mean nearly 46,000 businesses took such cost-saving measures against the backdrop of an economic downturn that, at its depths, was the worst since the Great Depression.

Cuts include eliminating or reducing their 401(k) match or non-matching contribution. Another 1%, roughly 5,000 plans, are considering such cuts.

—Greg Iacurci

You can't sue Pfizer or Moderna over vaccine side effects

If you suffer severe side effects of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, there's no real legal course of action, CNBC's MacKenzie Sigalos reports.

The U.S. government has granted companies immunity from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong, you can't sue the Food and Drug Administration for authorizing a vaccine for emergency use, nor can you hold an employer accountable if they require inoculation as a condition of employment, experts told CNBC.

The limitations are part of an equation to get life-saving vaccines developed and distributed as quickly as possible, but lawyers say it comes at a cost for some.

—Sara Salinas

FDA panel starts day-long meeting on Moderna vaccine — Watch live

Thanksgiving jet-fuel demand fell 45% from last year

Air travel demand spiked to a pandemic high over Thanksgiving but many would-be travelers stayed home or hit the road for the holiday, according to new fuel-consumption data.

U.S. airlines consumed 4.6 million gallons of jet fuel over Thanksgiving week, down 45% from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration estimated. That was for about 108,000 flights from U.S. airports, 63% of last year's schedule. Overall, transportation fuels including gasoline, were down just 11% from last year, the EIA said.

Airline executives have warned that a slowdown in bookings in recent weeks — the result of new coronavirus infections, government recommendations against travel and new quarantine rules — is weighing on revenue.

—Leslie Josephs

Initial jobless claims rise to highest level since September

Initial jobless claims rose last week to 885,000, the highest level since early September, CNBC's Fred Imbert reports.

Continuing claims, the number of filers putting in for unemployment benefits for at least two weeks, improved slightly to 5.5 million.

The Labor Department readout comes as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge across the U.S., prompting reclosures and stricter public safety measures. Officials have warned of a tough winter, which could mean more trouble for the labor market ahead.

—Sara Salinas

How the pandemic is reshaping the future of retail stores

The retail industry, buffeted by the devastating impacts of the Covid pandemic, is being forced to redefine the role of the of the brick-and-mortar store.

The fallout felt around the world from the global health crisis has accelerated several trends: People flocked to the web at unprecedented levels to order goods; the rate of permanent store closures ramped up, leading to a deepening crisis hitting America's malls; and many retailers got smarter about using inventory stored in stock rooms to fulfill shoppers' digital purchases.

In coming years, retailers that want to survive and thrive in this new era of commerce should rethink their store layouts and make features like curbside pickup permanent, to meet shoppers' changing needs, according to a report released Thursday from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm.

Source: CBRE, Floored

Other changes include stock rooms operating as mini warehouses, along with extra space in stores dedicated to processing returns. There will also be implications for how much rent retailers pay to their landlords, CBRE said.

—Lauren Thomas

FDA panel votes on Moderna's vaccine today

Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images

An influential FDA panel is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to recommend the authorization of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. Here's what you need to know before they vote.

The decision from the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, an outside group of experts in infectious diseases and vaccines, is the last step before the agency would give a final OK. Pfizer's vaccine was authorized for emergency use a day after the committee meeting last week.

Initial doses will be limited as manufacturing ramps up, with officials predicting it will take months to immunize everyone in the U.S. who wants to be vaccinated. The U.S. plans to ship just under 6 million doses of Moderna's vaccine once the FDA gives the OK, Gen. Gustave Perna, who oversees logistics for the Operation Warp Speed vaccine project, told reporters Monday.

—Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

France's Macron tests positive for Covid, prompting other European leaders to self-isolate

Chesnot | Getty Images News | Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus and will now self-isolate for seven days.

It follows a week when he has met with several other European officials, some of whom are now also in isolation.

Macron's diagnosis was established "as soon as the first symptoms appeared," Elysee Palace said in a brief statement. His office did not provide further details about his symptoms.

The French president is one of several world leaders to have tested positive for Covid-19 this year, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

—Sam Meredith

Russia's Putin says he has not yet had Russia's Covid vaccine because he's too old

Russia's President Vladimir Putin called on the public to get the coronavirus vaccine, but said he is yet to receive it himself as he's too old.

Putin encouraged the Russian public to take the vaccine, called "Sputnik V," and said he would receive it as soon as he was able to.

"Our health care professionals say the vaccines ... are meant for people of certain ages ... people like me are not yet allowed to take vaccines," Putin said during his annual press conference Thursday.

"I am a law-abiding citizen and I always listen to what our health care professionals say, therefore I haven't been inoculated yet but I will surely do that as soon as it is permitted," he said.

Sputnik V has been tested on volunteers aged 18-60 and is currently only being recommended for people between those ages. Putin is 68, so he does not qualify.

—Holly Ellyatt

Vaccine cooperation will increase in 2021, Russian official believes

Cooperation between vaccine makers will increase in 2021, according to the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which has backed the development of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V.'

"I think next year will be the era of vaccine cooperation rather than vaccine competition," Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told CNBC Thursday.

Last Friday, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said it would soon start work with Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed 'Sputnik V,' to investigate whether their two jabs could be successfully combined.

RDIF said clinical trials of AstraZeneca's vaccine in combination with its own would begin by the end of December. Dmitriev told CNBC Thursday that the tie-up was a "great example of partnership on vaccines."

—Holly Ellyatt

Snow blasts the Northeast U.S., days after the start of the vaccination campaign

Jeenah Moon | Reuters

One of the biggest snowstorms in years blanketed parts of the Northeast U.S. with as much as 2 feet of snow during a key period in the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reported.

The storm came days after the start of a vaccination campaign launched in the thick of a massive virus surge across the U.S. Officials said they didn't expect the storm to disrupt vaccine distribution, which began Monday for frontline health-care workers, according to AP.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that the government is carefully tracking the vaccine shipments, and that he believes the companies transporting the drugs can navigate the storm, AP reported.

"This is FedEx, this is UPS express shipping. They know how to deal with snow and bad weather. But we are on it and following it," Azar told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has exempted vaccine delivery trucks from a storm-related prohibition on commercial traffic on some highways. The state was anticipating more than two dozen vaccine deliveries in the next day or two.

—Terri Cullen

