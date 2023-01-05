Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."

Chart Industries Inc: "This is not the time to go into a really gigantic company that's involved with making all sorts of the big tankers down there in LNG-ville."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I don't like the shipping services. I've been staying away from them for ages. I am still staying away from them."

Sonos Inc: "I can not recommend this stock."

Chewy Inc: "I still worry one day that Amazon is going to say, 'you know what, we've had enough of Chewy.'"

AvalonBay Communities Inc: "I don't want to own it because its yield is only around 4%. ... Not high enough for me."

Lithium Americas Corp: "Just stay away."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Amazon.

