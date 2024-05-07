Cramer's Lightning Round: CME Group is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Caterpillar: "I like CAT."

C3.ai: "I just don't know how to value this stock, because they lose a lot of money. So I'm going to take a hard pass AI."

CME Group: "[buy, buy, buy!] I like that company, very, very much."

Palantir: "I like that conference call very, very much...I say not to worry, that company is a good company to own right here, right now."

Tesla: "I'm struggling with Tesla."

