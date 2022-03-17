Cramer's Lightning Round: Ralph Lauren Is a Better Stock Than Canada Goose

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Alphabet Class A: "My Charitable Trust just bought some, it's great."

Canada Goose Holdings Inc: "I see you with Canada's, and I raise you with Ralph Lauren. That's the better one to own."

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc: "I am a hunter, but I don't usually recommend gun stocks, just because I don't think it's right to. ... It's a tough call for me."

Carnival Corp: "If I have to buy one, I'll do [Norwegian Cruise Lines], because I think that [chief executive] Frank Del Rio has done a remarkable job, but at the same time ... I'd rather own the worst airline than the best cruise line."

Western Union Co: "They're doing some very good management. I'm not going to fight you if you want to buy some."

Roblox Corp: "I think it's a great concept, but you know what, the market is saying I am wrong, and I am not going to disagree with the market."

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc: "They're the one I want to own in that group."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Alphabet.

