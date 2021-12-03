Cramer's Week Ahead: Stocks May Be in for More Punishment

Next week's market events could offer signs of a late December rally after a highly volatile week, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

"I think we may be in for more punishment because the valuations got so out of control," the "Mad Money" host said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Friday that next week's market events could offer signs of a late December rally after a highly volatile week that saw many smaller technology stocks slip during rising investor concern about the omicron Covid variant.

"I think we may be in for more punishment because the valuations got so out of control, but given the crushing blows we've seen so far, there's reason to believe that we're getting closer and closer to the light at the end of the tunnel," Cramer said.

Here's what the Mad Money host will be watching during the coming week. All revenue and per-share earnings estimates are pulled from FactSet.

Monday: MongoDB and Coupa Software

MongoDB

Q3 2022 earnings release after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m.

Projected Loss: Loss of 38 cents per share

Projected revenue: $205.3 million

Coupa Software

Q3 2022 earnings release after the bell; conference call at 4:30 p.m.

Projected EPS: 3 cents

Projected revenue: $178.3 million

Cramer said that technology companies MongoDB and Coupa Software have been "crushed" lately as money managers dump risky stocks for safer bets amid omicron worries. "MongoDB and Coupa also find themselves in the unenviable position of having to report right after what will no doubt be one of the very biggest weekends of when we're going to hear about the omicron variant," Cramer said.

Tuesday: SentinelOne, Toll Brothers and Stitch Fix

SentinelOne

Q3 results after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

Projected Loss: Loss of 18 cents

Projected revenue: $49.6 million

Cramer said cybersecurity company SentinelOne is a good test case for investors to determine if technology stocks have been oversold. "I was shocked to see that this stock had already come down from $76 to $46, for no obvious reason aside from the broader stock market rotation," Cramer said.

Toll Brothers

Q4 results after the bell; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday

Projected EPS: $2.48

Projected revenue: $2.9 billion

Toll Brothers, the high-end homebuilder, has several tailwinds that have helped it put up "amazing numbers," Cramer said, including low mortgage rates, strong profit margins, and the hybrid work environment that's boosting home sales. "Will Toll Brothers be hurt by today's weaker-than-expected jobs report? I doubt it," Cramer said.

Stitch Fix

Q1 results after the bell; conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Projected Loss: Loss of 14 cents

Projected revenue: $571 million

Stitch Fix is more of an apparel play than a tech stock, Cramer contended, but he said next week's earnings might indicate that it and similar stocks with a heavy digital component have hit their bottom and are ready to rise again.

Wednesday: UiPath, Campbell Soup, RH and GameStop

UiPath

Q3 results after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday

Projected EPS: Loss of 4 cents

Projected revenue: $208.3 million

Cramer also believes that UiPath, a software company specializing in automating repetitive tasks, is a key test case for technology stocks.

Campbell Soup

Q1 results before the bell; conference call at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Projected EPS: 81 cents

Projected sales: $2.28 billion

"Think the world's coming to an end? All right, then I've got something for you" in Campbell Soup, Cramer said on Friday, noting that he sees its performance as more of a leading indicator on slowdown-related names than a reflection on the company's management.

RH

Q3 results after the close; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday

Projected EPS: $6.62

Projected revenue: $983 million

"I think CEO Gary Friedman has a long-term view," Cramer said, adding that in the past, every sell-off in RH shares have "been a reason to buy, not sell."

Gamestop

Q3 results after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday

Projected Loss: Loss of 52 cents

Projected sales: $1.2 billion

Cramer says GameStop is the "king of the meme stocks" despite the fact he hasn't seen a "real turnaround plan" from the company's new management. "I can't justify owning it up here and I think the Wall Street Bets cohort has run out of firepower of late ... but there's tremendous prurient interest here," Cramer said.

Thursday: Broadcom, Costco, Hormel, Lululemon and Chewy

Broadcom

Q4 results after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Thursday

Projected EPS: $7.74

Projected revenue: $7.36 billion

Chipmaker Broadcom has been "remarkably consistent in an inconsistent world," Cramer said.

Costco

Q1 results after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Thursday

Projected EPS: $2.62

Projected revenue: $54.1 billion

Costco often gets hit after big runs higher, Cramer said, offering investors a buying opportunity.

Hormel

Q4 results before the bell; conference call at 9 a.m. ET Thursday

Projected EPS: 50 cents

Projected revenue: $3.22 billion

Cramer said that Hormel is a "tried and true" name that's down from its highs despite savvy management moves.

Lululemon

Q3 results after the close; conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Projected EPS: $1.40

Projected revenue: $1.43 billion

Cramer said he believes Lululemon will turn in a "fantastic" report next Thursday, making it an aggressive play.

Chewy

Q3 results after the close; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Thursday

Projected Loss: Loss of 3 cents

Projected revenue: $2.21 billion

"I also want to hear from Chewy," Cramer said. "The online pet food retailer that's seen its stock get cut in half. ... You get the pattern here? It's called a bear market, people: Anything digitized is getting pulverized."

Friday: Centene

Centene

Investor meeting 8:30 a.m. ET

Centene's analyst meeting could deliver good news for investors in the form of bountiful cash flow and buybacks, Cramer said.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Broadcom and Costco.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com