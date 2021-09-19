Emmys 2021: Live Blog of Highlights From 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. This blog will be updated throughout the ceremony as the news breaks.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The ceremony, which honors the best of television, highlights much of what folks watched during the pandemic.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, this year's ceremony will take place at L.A. Live's Event Deck instead of the Microsoft Theater, which has been home to the Emmys since 2008. The relocation is due to the Covid pandemic. L.A. Live's Event Deck is a space that offers indoor and outdoor locations for the telecast, as well as the ability to socially distance attendees.

Among the closely watched categories will be the outstanding comedy, where a whopping 75% of the nominees are new to the category. The shows include "Cobra Kai," "Emily in Paris," "Hacks," "Pen15," "Ted Lasso" and "The Flight Attendant."

Additionally, there were 44 first-time performer nominations across the lead, supporting, guest and short form categories.

HBO and HBO Max together led the pack with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix's 129 and newcomer Disney+, which had 71.

Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with 24, one more than Marvel's "WandaVision," another Disney+ series.

Fueled by "The Queen's Gambit" and "The Crown," Netflix garnered 34 wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend. Disney took home the second-most awards with 13 and HBO and HBO Max tallied 10.

Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" tallied nine wins while Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" and NBC's "Saturday Night Live" scored seven a piece.

Check out the full list of nominees for Sunday's ceremony.

Netflix dominated the Creative Arts Emmys with 34 wins

Fueled by "The Queen's Gambit" and "The Crown," Netflix garnered 34 wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are given out to behind-the-scenes personnel like production designers, video editors, cinematographers, casting directors and set decorators and are given out ahead of the primetime ceremony.

Disney+ took home the second-most awards with 13 and HBO and HBO Max tallied 10.

Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" tallied nine wins while Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" and NBC's "Saturday Night Live" scored seven a piece.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal owns NBC.

—Sarah Whitten

How the Television Academy plans to pull off a socially distanced Emmys ceremony

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the Emmy Awards will once again break with tradition.

Since 2008, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles has been the go-to venue for the annual television awards, but this year the ceremony will take place at L.A. Live's Event Deck, a space that offers indoor and outdoor locations for the production.

This year's red carpet will be smaller than previous years with only around 500 guests attending the ceremony in Los Angeles, compared with several thousand in previous years.

The show will also feature several satellite events that the telecast will cut to when necessary. The cast and producers of the Netflix show "The Crown" are holding their own Emmy ceremony in London, much like the team behind "Schitt's Creek" did during last year's telecast. Other shows that will be video conferencing into the ceremony include " Top Chef" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Attendees will follow strict Covid-19 protocols throughout the ceremony that mimic safety measures put in place on Hollywood sets. This includes testing all participants, requiring vaccinations and ensuring that everyone is wearing a mask when they are not on camera.

These mandates are similar to ones instituted at previous awards ceremonies in the last year.

—Sarah Whitten

How to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards without cable

The 73rd Emmy Awards are set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For those that wish to tune into the annual awards show, but don't have cable, there are plenty of options.

The ceremony will be available to stream on:

Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

Fubo TV

Paramount+

—Sarah Whitten