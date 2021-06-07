European Stocks Inch Higher as U.S. Inflation Data Dominates Week Ahead

Europe's Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% Monday morning.

Investors around the world are looking ahead to the release of key U.S. inflation data on Thursday.

IWG sank to the bottom of the pan-European benchmark after warning of a sharp drop in profits.

European stocks were slightly higher Monday, despite fears over rising inflation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in afternoon deals. Autos shares were the best performers, climbing 0.9%, while basic resources were the laggards, slipping 1.3%.

Investors around the world are looking ahead to the release of key U.S. inflation data on Thursday. In April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.2% from the previous year, the fastest increase since 2008.

If Thursday's data shows prices continuing to rise in May, traders fear that could cause the Federal Reserve to step back from its easy policies.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks moved slightly lower Monday morning as investors digested the latest labor market data and looked ahead to the next inflation reading on Thursday.

Friday's jobs report showed the unemployment rate dropping to 5.8% from 6.1% and that 559,000 jobs were added in May. The report was seen as strong enough to keep investors' confidence in the economy, but light enough to keep the Federal Reserve from rushing to change its easy money policies.

Investors around the world will be assessing the ramifications of the G-7 nations' reaching an agreement on global tax reform, calling for the world's largest corporations to pay at least a 15% tax on their earnings.

That's lower than the Biden administration's initial suggestion of a minimum 21% tax rate, which didn't garner much enthusiasm in other countries. Major companies including Facebook and Google have responded favorably to the agreement.

Looking at individual stocks, shared office provider IWG sank over 8% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600, having earlier fallen as much as 16% earlier in the day after warning of a sharp drop in profits due to the emergence of new Covid variants.

Enjoyed this article?

For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream

Sign up for CNBC Pro

Start your free trial now

- CNBC's Ryan Browne, Tanaya Macheel and Eustance Huang contributed reporting to this story.