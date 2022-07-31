From ‘Game of Thrones' to ‘She-Hulk', Here Are 8 of the Biggest Shows Hitting Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ in August

We're turning the calendar from July to August which means the blockbuster season for movies is coming to a close. But on TV, things are just heating up.

From the "Game of Thrones" prequel to the newest Marvel installment, there's a lot of highly-anticipated content coming to streaming services this month.

So to help you cut through the noise, we're highlighting a few of the most notable new releases across top streamers like Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and more.

'Industry' Season 2 (Aug. 1, HBO)

HBO's surprise 2020 hit is back for its long-awaited second season which promises even more drama in the cutthroat world of investment banking.

The Sandman (Aug. 5, Netflix)

Author Neil Gaiman's acclaimed comic is getting a new adaptation this month. The dark fantasy series is reported to have cost as much as $15 million per episode and has a cast that includes "Game of Thrones" stars Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance.

'A League of Their Own' (Aug. 12, Prime Video)

Thirty years after the release of the original classic film, Amazon has adapted "A League of Their Own" into an eight-episode series. Set in in the 1940s, the series follows a group of women setting out to form an all-female baseball team while male players were serving in World War 2.

'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 (Aug. 12, Netflix)

Mindy Kaling's popular high school comedy returns for its third season and will follow protagonist Devi Vishwakumar as she navigates her first relationship.

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (Aug. 17, Disney+)

The latest show in Marvel's growing TV library stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner, AKA The Hulk. The nine-episode series will be a courtroom comedy following Walters' juggling her work as a lawyer with her newly-acquired superpowers.

'House of the Dragon' (Aug. 21, HBO)

A little over three years after "Game of Thrones" aired its final episode, HBO is back with a prequel series that it hopes will tap into the popularity that made the original the biggest show on TV. "House of the Dragon" is set 300 years before the events of the original show, and chronicles the downfall of House Targaryen. If the recently-released trailer is any indication, there will be no shortage of dragons.

'The Patient' (Aug. 30, FX, Hulu)

From the creators of the critically acclaimed series "The Americans", "The Patient" stars Steve Carrell as a therapist who is being held prisoner by a serial killer (played by "Star Wars" star Domhnall Gleeson) who wants to curb his murderous urges.

'Andor' (Aug. 31, Disney+)

The galaxy far, far away is continuing to grow. Following the success of "The Mandalorian" and "Obi Wan Kenobi", "Andor" is the next installment in the growing "Star Wars" TV universe. The series, which serves as a prequel to 2016's "Rogue One", will follow Cassian Andor's journey from a thief to a spy for the Rebellion.

