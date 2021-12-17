Money Report

Here Are Four Unhealthy Beliefs About Money You May Have Learned From Your Childhood

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Your relationship with money was most likely formed before you even had bills to pay.

"We are living out a script around money right now that quite often somebody wrote for us generations ago," said Brad Klontz, a financial psychologist.

"Money scripts" are unconscious beliefs that determine how you think about money, according to Klontz. These patterns of thinking can often drive your financial behaviors as an adult.

Check out this video to learn what the four categories are and what you can do to change your financial mindset.

