Here Are the Top 10 Tech Stock Analysts of the Past Decade, According to TipRanks

Technology stocks outperformed the broader markets over the past decade. Thanks to the bull run, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) gained over 356% in value compared with a 160% rise in the S&P 500 Index (SPX).

As technology stocks shone in the past decade, TipRanks recognizes the 10 best analysts on Wall Street from this sector. Some analysts have outperformed on their stock-picking journey and earned significant returns from their recommendations.

TipRanks has analyzed each stock recommendation made by tech sector analysts in the past decade to come up with this list. The ranking reflects the analysts' ability to generate returns with their stock ratings and price targets.

TipRanks' algorithms calculated the average return and statistical significance of each rating, as well as the analysts' overall success rate. Each rating made during the past decade was measured over one year.

TipRanks leveraged its Experts Center tool to identify the top ten analysts with a high success rate.

Top 10 Analysts from the Tech Sector

1. Mark Lipacis – Jefferies

Mark Lipacis tops the list. Lipacis has an overall success rate of 71%. His best rating has been on chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA). His buy call on NVDA stock from Feb. 8, 2016, to Feb. 8, 2017, fetched an attractive return of 374.8%.

2. Rick Schafer – Oppenheimer

Rick Schafer is second on the list and has a success rate of 73%. His top recommendation has also been NVDA stock. The analyst generated a profit of 190.7% through his buy recommendation on Nvidia from Aug. 16, 2019, to Aug. 16, 2020.

3. Quinn Bolton – Needham

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton ranks No. 3 on TipRanks' top 10 tech analysts list. Bolton has a success rate of 63%. Bolton's best recommendation has been on ACM Research (ACMR), a semiconductor equipment manufacturing company. The analyst generated a return of 608.4% through a buy recommendation on ACMR from Aug. 19, 2019, to Aug. 19, 2020.

4. Colin Rusch – Oppenheimer

Colin Rusch bags the fourth spot on this list. The five-star analyst has a 54% overall success rate. Rusch's best recommendation has been on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), a Canada-based engineering company that manufactures and supplies alternative fuel components and systems. His buy call on WPRT stock generated a stellar 800% return from March 18, 2020, to March 18, 2021.

5. Timothy Arcuri – UBS

Fifth-place analyst Timothy Arcuri has a success rate of 69%. Like Lipacis and Schafer, Arcuri's best recommendation has been NVDA. The analyst delivered a profit of 209% from Aug. 14, 2019, to Aug. 14, 2020.

6. Alex Zukin – Wolfe Research

Taking the sixth position is Alex Zukin. The analyst has a success rate of 67%. His top recommendation has been Asana (ASAN), a work management platform. Through his Buy call on ASAN stock, Zukin generated a solid return of 431.6% from Oct. 26, 2020, to Oct. 26, 2021.

7. Ross Seymore – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore is seventh on this list, with a success rate of 74%. Seymore's best call has been a Buy on the shares of Ambarella (AMBA), a fabless semiconductor design company. The recommendation fetched a return of 150% from Nov. 5, 2012, to Nov. 5, 2013.

8. Shaul Eyal – TD Cowen

In the eighth position is Shaul Eyal of TD Cowen. Eyal's has an overall success rate of 66%. His top recommendation is Cloudflare (NET), a provider of security solutions. Based on his Buy call on NET, he generated a profit of 384.2% from Feb.14, 2020, to Feb. 14, 2021.

9. Christopher Rolland – Susquehanna

Christopher Rolland ranks 9 on the list. The five-star analyst enjoys a 68% success rate. His top recommendation has been on On Semiconductor (ON), a semiconductor supplier. Based on his buy call, Rolland generated a return of 280.5% from April 2, 2020, to April 2, 2021.

10. Brian Schwartz – Oppenheimer

Brian Schwartz has the 10th spot on the list. He has a success rate of 67%. Schwartz's best call has been a buy on the shares of Trade Desk (TTD), a technology platform for buyers of advertising. The recommendation fetched a return of 337.8% from March 19, 2020, to March 19, 2021.

Bottom Line

Retail investors can follow the recommendations of these top analysts to make informed investment decisions. These technology sector analysts exuded a high success rate and generated stellar returns from their recommendations in the past decade.

You can take a look at all the analysts who made it to the top 100 list. We will soon return with the top 10 analysts of the past 10 years from the financial sector.