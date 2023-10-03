Hong Kong shares drop 3%, dragged down by real estate and energy

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped more than 3% Tuesday, dragged by its real estate and energy sector.

The benchmark index's loss of over 500 points is a significant decline, Everbright Securities' Kenny Ng said.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped more than 3% Tuesday, dragged by its real estate and energy sectors.

The benchmark index's loss of over 500 points is a significant decline, Everbright Securities' Kenny Ng told CNBC via e-mail.

"On one hand, this was driven by profit-taking following a 400-point rise last Friday," the securities strategist explained. "Additionally, the US dollar index has remained relatively strong, exerting downward pressure on the Hong Kong stock market."

The index was last trading down 3.16% after coming back from a holiday on Monday.

Ng highlighted how property stocks were among the largest decliners Tuesday, given the high-interest environment.

Hong Kong listed property stocks were firmly in the red. Country Garden Holdings plunged 7.67%, leading losses in the sector, while Longfor Group Holdings lost 4.82%. New World Development shed 6.69%, and Henderson Land Development traded 6.15% lower.

"Coupled with the relatively sluggish mainland Chinese real estate market, it is expected that this sector will continue to face downward pressure in the short term," Ng added.

China's property market has struggled with faltering consumer confidence, as property giants Evergrande and Country Garden were mired in debt problems.

Separately, beleaguered Chinese property giant Evergrande resumed trading in Hong Kong. Shares have been volatile since resuming trade in late August following a 17-month suspension. The stock rose 22% in early trade. The firm's EV unit also halted trading Tuesday.

Energy stocks also posted losses, with PetroChina losing 5.93% and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp dipping 5.14%.