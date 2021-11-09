Money Report

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as Investors Await China and U.S. Inflation Data

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade.
  • China is set to release its inflation data for October at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
  • U.S. inflation data for October is also set to be released later Wednesday stateside.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as investors await the release of China and U.S. inflation data for October.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.18% in early trade while the Topix index was little changed. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.37%.

Shares in Australia edged higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 climbing about 0.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded near flat.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 112.24 points to 36,319.98 while the S&P 500 shed 0.35% to 4,685.25. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6% to 15,886.54.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.955 following an earlier bounce from around 93.9.

The Japanese yen traded at 112.90 per dollar, stronger than levels above 113.5 seen against the greenback earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7376 following a recent drop from above $0.74.

