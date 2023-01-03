Jim Cramer Predicts These 10 Dow Stocks Will Perform Well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year.

"These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders," he said.

All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

"These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with reasonably priced stocks — exactly the rubric for what worked once the [Federal Reserve] declared war on inflation," Cramer said.

Here is his list:

Chevron

Cramer said he believes the company will have a great year as long as crude prices stay above $60.

Honeywell

He said he's bullish on the stock because it has several divisions that could be spun off to make Honeywell more focused on more profitable businesses.

Procter & Gamble

The company is the best of the bunch when it comes to recession-proof stocks, according to Cramer.

Travelers Companies

He said the company is one of his favorite insurance plays.

Johnson & Johnson

The company has one of the best and fastest-growing pharma businesses, according to Cramer.

Disney

He said that he's bullish on the stock since CEO Bob Iger returned to the helm.

American Express

He said that American Express is a "tremendous bounce-back stock" that also sells at a reasonable price.

Cisco

Cramer said that the company has proved it can perform well going forward, and it's only a matter of time before Wall Street catches on.

Salesforce

The peaking U.S. dollar will likely help Salesforce's balance sheet, he said, adding that he also likes the company's "gigantic cash flow, excellent cash in the till and more than 20% growth."

Goldman Sachs

Cramer predicted that the company will likely perform better this year than last year, even though IPOs, mergers and acquisitions are unlikely to make a comeback in 2023 as the economic environment remains turbulent.

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Honeywell, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Disney, Cisco and Salesforce.

