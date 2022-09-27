Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Jim Cramer Says These 5 High-Yielding Stocks Have His Stamp of Approval

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of five high-yielding stocks they should have on their shopping lists.
  • "They might have more downside here, but I recommend you start buying them here and gradually build a position," he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of five high-yielding stocks they should have on their shopping lists.

Here is his list:

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  1. Ford
  2. KeyCorp
  3. Federal Realty
  4. Devon Energy
  5. ONEOK

The two-year Treasury has surged as of late to around 4.3%, which is a sign that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates aggressively and increase the likelihood of a recession, according to Cramer. 

This has made some stocks "accidental high-yielders," and now is the time to buy them, he added. "You want to take shelter in the accidental high-yielders because their dividends will give you a cushion."

Money Report

Business 23 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Markets Poised to Open Lower After S&P 500 Closes Near Two-Year Lows

Business 35 mins ago

Ford Unveils New F-Series Super Duty Trucks Designed to Boost Its Commercial, Software Services Businesses

To come up with his top picks, Cramer first ran a screen on the S&P 500 to find stocks that are down 30% or more from their respective 52-week highs and yield 4% or more. From the over 50 stocks that fit the requirements, the stocks in the list were his favorite.

"They might have more downside here, but I recommend you start buying them here and gradually build a position," he said.

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Ford and Devon Energy.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us