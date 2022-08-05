Klondike Responds to Outraged Fans, Says the Choco Taco Could Be Back ‘in the Coming Years'

Less than two weeks after announcing the discontinuation of the Choco Taco, Klondike says that it is now exploring options to bring the popular treat back to ice cream trucks.

The maker of the frozen confection tweeted on Wednesday that it hopes to bring the Choco Taco back "in the coming years," but stopped short of giving any firm details or timeline.

We know this is disappointing - we’ve heard our fans, and we’re hoping to bring this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks in the coming years! — Klondike (@Klondikebar) August 3, 2022

Klondike had announced at the end of last month that it was ceasing Choco Taco production thanks in part to "an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio" which resulted in the company needing to make "very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fans of the Choco Taco, which first debuted in 1983, were outraged by the announcement and rushed to social media to make their complaints heard.

🚨NEWS: Tomorrow I am introducing legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos. Please call your Senator and demand they co-sponsor. https://t.co/7XLgs6IfOn — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 26, 2022

If Choco Tacos are gone, what’s next? Hershey Pies? Salt and vinegar potato chips? Baseball? AMERICAN DEMOCRACY?

I tell you: this is how it starts. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 26, 2022

I will not feel shame about the tears I've cried for the Choco Taco — McErin☘️ (@colleen_eileen) July 26, 2022

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian proposed buying the rights to the Choco Taco and restarting production himself, while Forbes reported that restaurants around the country were taking advantage of the news cycle to introduce Choco Taco tributes of their own.

Consumers also flooded the Choco Taco's reviews page, slamming the firm's decision to kill the product without giving any prior notice. The backlash grew so large that Klondike updated the options that callers to its phone number receive, with the automated voice telling them "if you are calling to share feedback about the discontinuation of the Choco Taco, press two."

Some on Twitter speculated that the discontinuation was a marketing stunt designed to generate excitement around the future return of the product. But in a tweet designed to look like a press conference from a Choco Taco, Klondike insisted that "it's not a PR stunt."

I want to address the rumors: I’m really being discontinued, it’s not a PR stunt. I knew you loved me, but not THIS much. While I reflect on this outpouring of support, we are discussing next steps, including what to do with the last 912 (we counted) tacos at HQ. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/7tswyPVb5c — Klondike (@Klondikebar) July 28, 2022

It is unclear if or when a return of the Choco Taco will happen. A representative for Klondike parent company Unilever did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: Early retiree's net worth is down $200,000 since 2021 but he's 'positively not' going back to work