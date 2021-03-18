New Teen Vogue Editor-In-Chief Alexi McCammond Resigns Over Past Racist Tweets About Asians

Political reporter Alexi McCammond is resigning from her new job as editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue.

The announcement came after a furor over her decade-old racist tweets about Asians.

McCammond said she and Teen Vogue publisher Conde Nast "have decided to part ways."

Alexi McCammond said Thursday she will resign as editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue — just days before she was set to start — following a furor over her decade-old racist tweets about Asians.

"My past tweets have overshadowed the work I've done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world," McCammond said on Twitter.

Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why - pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021

The 27-year-old's major promotion, and prompt resignation, came after fierce backlash — reportedly including from within Teen Vogue itself — over racist and homophobic tweets she posted in 2011, some of which espoused offensive stereotypes about Asians.

Conde Nast had reportedly shared news of McCammond's departure in an internal email earlier Thursday.

"After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue," Chief People Officer Stan Duncan wrote in an internal memo, Mediaite reported.

Conde Nast chief people officer Stan Duncan addressed the departure of Teen Vogue EIC in an internal memo:



"...after speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue." pic.twitter.com/pqdoHB6FM6 — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) March 18, 2021

The resignation came a month after McCammond's boyfriend, T.J. Ducklo, was suspended by, and then resigned from, the White House following reports he had threatened a journalist who was looking into his relationship with McCammond, who made a name for herself as a political reporter at Axios.

Jonathan Swan, a prominent political reporter and former colleague of McCammond's at Axios, defended McCammond later Thursday.

"I've worked with [McCammond] for four years," Swan tweeted. "I know her well and can say this unequivocally: The idea she is racist is absurd."

"Where the hell are we as an industry if we cannot accept a person's sincere and repeated apologies for tweets when they were a teenager?" he wrote.

I’ve worked with @alexi for four years. I know her well and can say this unequivocally: The idea she is racist is absurd. Where the hell are we as an industry if we cannot accept a person’s sincere and repeated apologies for tweets when they were a teenager? https://t.co/b8OKIGlUo8 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 18, 2021

As pressure mounted on Conde Nast over McCammond's tweets, Ulta Beauty reportedly paused a seven-figure ad buy with Teen Vogue.

McCammond, who in 2019 was awarded by the National Association of Black Journalists as their emerging journalist of the year, has previously apologized for the tweets, and expressed regret once again in her statement Thursday.

"I became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities. As a young woman of color, that's part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in its next chapter," McCammond said.

"I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that. I look at my work and growth in the years since, and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional."

"I wish the talented team at Teen Vogue the absolute best moving forward. Their work has never been more important, and I will be rooting for them."

"There are so many stories left to be told, especially those about marginalized communities and the issues affecting them. I hope to have the opportunity to re-join the ranks of tireless journalists who are shining light on the issues that matter every single day," she said.