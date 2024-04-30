Pinterest shares soar 18% on earnings beat, strong revenue growth

Shares of Pinterest popped in extended trading Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates.

Revenue for the quarter jumped 23% from $602.6 million a year earlier.

Digital advertising companies like Pinterest have started growing again after a brutal 2022, when brands reined in spending to cope with high levels of inflation.

Shares of Pinterest popped 18% in extended trading Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and showed its fastest revenue growth since 2021.

Here's how the company did, compared to LSEG analyst expectations:

Earnings per share: 20 cents adjusted vs. 13 cents expected

20 cents adjusted vs. 13 cents expected Revenue: $740 million vs. $700 million expected

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Revenue for the quarter jumped 23% from $602.6 million a year earlier. Pinterest's net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $24.8 million, or a 4 cent loss per share, from $208.6 million, or a 31 cent loss per share, a year earlier.

Pinterest reported 518 global monthly active users (MAUs) for the first quarter, up 12% year over year. Wall Street was expecting MAUs 504.9 million, according to StreetAccount. Pinterest said Generation Z is its fastest-growing, largest and most engaged demographic on the platform.

The company's average revenue per user was $1.46 for the period, while StreetAccount was expecting $1.40 per user.

In its first-quarter release, Pinterest CEO Bill Ready said the company is driving greater returns for advertisers because of its investments in AI and shoppability.

"We're executing with tremendous clarity and focus, shipping new products and experiences that users want, and in doing so, we're finding our best product market fit in years," Ready said.

Digital advertising companies like Pinterest have started growing again after a brutal 2022, when brands reined in spending to cope with high levels of inflation. Meta, Snap and Google parent Alphabet all reported first-quarter results last week that exceeded analysts' estimates for revenue.

For its second quarter, Pinterest expects to report revenue between $835 million and $850 million, which equates to growth of 18% to 20% year over year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $827 million.