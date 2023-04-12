Stock Futures Tick Lower as Investors Weigh Recession Risk: Live Updates

Wall Street futures were little changed on Wednesday evening, as investors weigh recession risk following the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 57 points lower, or 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.01%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 fell about 0.2%.

Stocks ended Wednesday's regular trading session on a down note. The S&P 500 closed 0.41% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.85%. The Dow snapped a four-day winning streak, ending the day down 38.29 points, or 0.11%.

At first, the major averages were earlier in the session following the release of March's consumer price index report, which showed headline pressures slowed last month. The CPI advanced 0.1% month over month in March, and 5% from the prior year.

Traders' sentiment turned in the afternoon after the release of minutes from the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting. In particular, the Fed expects the recent banking crisis to cause a recession later this year.

"Wall Street went from focusing on a mostly cooler-than-expected inflation report to the Fed Minutes that prompted recession worries as further banking turmoil could be right around the corner as bank earnings near," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Investors will now turn their attention to wholesale inflation data, with the producer price index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Weekly jobless claims are also due at that time. Wall Street is also eyeing the beginning of major corporate earnings on Friday, with commercial banks including JPMorgan and Citigroup as well as firms like BlackRock reporting.

Julian Emanuel, senior managing director of research at Evercore ISI, says that while pressure remains on stocks more broadly, the price movements themselves aren't the key focus that's caught his eye.

"It's all about earnings," he said.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading.

Tesla -- Shares of the electric vehicle giant slid 0.3% in extended trading hours, with the company reporting second quarter earnings a week from Wednesday. Investors will turn their attention toward any forward guidance on whether to expect more price cuts from the EV giant this year, after slashing prices on both the Model 3 and Model Y just days earlier.

Broadcom -- The chipmaker gained 0.3% after trading lower during regular market hours. Broadcom stock pulled back earlier Wednesday after the European Commission raises competition concerns over the company's planned purchase of cloud computing firm VMware.

Qualcomm -- Peer semiconductor giant Qualcomm added 0.5% after the closing bell, just a day after closing 1.05% higher and outpacing the benchmark S&P 500. The broader field of semiconductor stocks have fared well ahead of the forthcoming earnings season despite Wall Street predicting a bottom in the sector.

Walmart -- The retail behemoth pulled back 0.23% after hours, a day after the company announced plans to close four warehouses in Chicago as well as initiate a bond sale. Elsewhere, Walmart is planning on making automation a larger part of its warehouse operations to manage inventory.

'Sentiment still allows for higher markets,' Investors Intelligence says

Investors Intelligence, which tracks bullish and bearish opinion among financial newsletter editors as a contrarian indicator, said in its latest survey this week that "[s]entiment still allows for higher markets."

The percentage of bullish advisors was little changed, at 48.7% against 48.6% last week, and the danger zone isn't breached until the number reaches 55% or more, II said. What's more, bulls topped bears for a 21st straight week, "another positive sign."

Bearish advisors contracted to 24.3% from 25% last week, while those calling for a correction widened to 27% from 26.4%. The so-called "bull-bear spread" rose to 24.4% from 23.6% a week ago.

Investor sentiment readings are regarded as contrarian indicators because the more bullish that people say they are, the presumption goes, the less money there is on the sidelines available to buy stock. Conversely, the more bearish investors say they are, the more likely they are to have already sold.

— Scott Schnipper