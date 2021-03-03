Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: American Eagle, Snowflake, Vroom & More

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | Light Rocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

American Eagle Outfitters – The clothing company's stock jumped 4.2% on the back of better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. American Eagle logged earnings of 39 cents per share on revenue of $1.29 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 36 cents on revenue of $1.28 billion. The retailer also said overall comparable sales declined just 1% as strong online sales mitigated mall closures.

Snowflake – Snowflake stock pulled back 4% after the company issued lackluster full-year revenue guidance. The company expects revenue for its fiscal 2022 to range between $1 billion and $1.02 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected revenue guidance of around $1.01 billion. That forecast represents full-year revenue growth of more than 80%, which is a slower expansion rate than the company experienced in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Money Report

Business 8 mins ago

Activist Investor Group Says Kohl's Earnings Show ‘Best of Worst' in Retail, Continues Push for Change

London 9 mins ago

EU Vaccine Rollout Back in the Spotlight After Italy Blocks Shipment Bound for Australia

Okta – Shares of the cloud software company fell 12% on the news that Okta is spending $6.5 billion to acquire rival Auth0. The deal is expected to close by July. News of the deal overshadowed Okta reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the previous quarter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Vroom – Shares of the used-car retailer plunged 15% after the company released its latest quarterly figures. Vroom reported revenue of $406 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected revenue of $401 million. The company also posted a loss of 46 cents per share, but it was not clear whether that's comparable to Refinitiv's earnings per share forecast.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessEconomyMarketsfinance
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us