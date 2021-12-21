Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Nike, Micron Technology, Braze and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Nike (NKE) – Nike jumped 3.5% in the premarket after it reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, 20 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly above forecasts, but the athletic footwear and apparel maker said sales were hurt by a slowdown in production and transportation of its goods.

Micron Technology (MU) – Micron beat estimates by 5 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $2.16 per share. The chip maker's revenue also came in above consensus. Micron gave an upbeat forecast, amid continued strong demand for its chips. Its shares leaped 8.2% in premarket action.

Braze (BRZE) – Braze reported a lower-than-expected loss and better-than-expected revenue in the cloud computing company's first report since going public in mid-November. The stock surged 11.9% in the premarket.

Citrix Systems (CTXS) – Citrix shares surged 7.8% in premarket trading following a Bloomberg report that Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a joint bid for the software maker.

General Mills (GIS) – General Mills missed earnings estimates by 6 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 99 cents per share. The food producer's revenue was above Wall Street forecasts. The company raised its full-year sales forecast, as at-home dining demand remains elevated, but said it is still dealing with higher input costs and supply chain disruptions. Its shares fell 1.9% in the premarket.

Rite Aid (RAD) – The drugstore chain earned a profit of 15 cents per share, compared to expectations of a 32 cents per share quarterly loss. Rite Aid also announced a store closure program, initially targeting 63 stores with an expected annual savings of about $25 million. The stock rallied 4% in premarket trading.

FactSet (FDS) – The financial information provider earned $3.25 per share for its latest quarter, 25 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in above consensus as well, boosted by higher sales of analytics and research solutions.

Moderna (MRNA) – Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told a Swiss newspaper that work on a booster to protect against the Covid-19 omicron variant could begin within a few weeks, adding that only minor adjustments would be needed. Moderna had said earlier this week that a booster dose of its current vaccine increases protection against the omicron variant by 37-fold.

Nikola (NKLA) – The electric vehicle company will pay a $125 million civil penalty to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it had allegedly defrauded investors. Nikola said the settlement resolves all outstanding issues and investigations. Its shares added 3.1% in the premarket.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – The solar equipment maker's stock rose 2.5% in premarket trading after it was named a "top pick" at Cowen. The firm said investor enthusiasm remains high for both solar and fuel cell technology, despite a move by California to dampen solar incentives.

Nvidia (NVDA) – The graphics chipmaker's stock added 3% in the premarket after it was named a "top pick" at UBS, which notes Nvidia's "wide moats" in its markets.