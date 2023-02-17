Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Deere, Airbnb, AutoNation, Moderna and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:

Deere — Shares rose 7.53% after the company reported earnings-per-share of $6.55 for its fiscal first quarter, topping the $5.57 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. The agricultural machinery maker's revenue came in at $11.4 billion, versus the $11.28 billion expected.

Airbnb — Shares of the vacation rental company dropped 8.13%, a day after popping 13.35% on a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. Some Wall Street analysts remained cautious on the stock, citing risks including competition and slower-than-expected consumer adoption of alternative accommodations.

Albemarle — The specialty chemicals company sank 9.67%, a day after gaining nearly 5%. Albemarle reported an adjusted earnings-per-share beat after the bell Wednesday, as well as revenue that was in-line with expectations, per StreetAccount.

Bio-Rad Laboratories — Shares rose 5.99% after the company reported fourth-quarter net income of $827.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year prior. The company's non-operating margin also increased to 17.4% from 15.7% in the year-earlier period. Still, earnings and revenue missed Wall Street estimates.

Zebra Technologies — Shares dropped 3.26% after the company predicted sales would drop slightly for the full year. CEO Anders Gustafsson said he's taking a "cautious approach" to the outlook based on an uncertain macro environment. Zebra's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, however, topped Wall Street estimates.

AutoNation — The car dealership's stock gained 11.35% after the company beat fourth-quarter profit and sales expectations. AutoNation reported adjusted earnings of $6.37 per share, versus Refinitiv's estimate of $5.83. Its revenue of $6.7 billion topped the $6.52 billion expected.

DraftKings — Shares jumped 15.33% after DraftKings reported fourth-quarter results that topped expectations. The sports betting company reported a loss of 53 cents per share on revenue of $855 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a loss of 59 cents per share on revenue of $800 million.

Moderna — The biotech stock dropped 3.31% after its influenza vaccine candidate posted mixed results in clinical trials.

Redfin — Shares fell 6.55% even after Redfin reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The real estate company reported a 57 cent per share loss on $480 million of revenue. Analysts were forecasting a loss of $1.08 per share on $445 million of revenue, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. Still, revenue declined year over year.

Roku — Shares of the streaming device company erased early gains amid the broader sell-off on Wall Street. The stock first traded higher after Bank of America double upgraded the stock to buy from underperform as the Wall Street firm said Roku is on path to revenue and margin improvement. It ended down 1.4%.

DoorDash — Shares of the food delivery company fell 7.59% after DoorDash reported a mixed fourth quarter. DoorDash reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter, above the $1.77 billion expected according to Refinitiv, and delivered upbeat guidance. However, the company's loss of $1.65 per share was more than twice as wide as analysts expected.

Biogen — Shares of the biopharmaceutical company rose 2.52% after Japanese drugmaker Eisai said it expects the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve its Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi this summer. Eisai developed the drug with Biogen.

