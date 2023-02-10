Ukraine War Live Updates: Moldova Says Russian Missile Entered Airspace; Moscow to Cut Oil Output

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Explosions hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Friday morning amid reports that Russia is launching another major offensive.

Eastern Ukraine is at risk of a large-scale assault as Russian military attempt to break through defenses close to the town of Kreminna, the governor for the Luhansk region said.

In the meantime, the country's state grid operator said several high-voltage facilities were hit by Russian missile attacks Friday morning, disrupting power supply.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It comes as Moscow announced Friday that it would cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March after the West slapped price caps on Russian oil and oil products.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Brussels as part of a three-day tour of Europe to urge leaders to speed up weapons delivery and open EU membership talks.

Moldova says Russian missile entered airspace

Ucg | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

Moldova said a Russian missile entered its airspace on Friday morning, condemning the action and urgently summoning the Russian ambassador.

"The Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the responsible structures of the country, closely monitors the situation in the region and strongly condemns the violation of the airspace of Moldova," the defense ministry said.

"We resolutely reject the latest unfriendly actions and statements against Moldova, which is absolutely unacceptable for our people. We call on the Russian Federation to stop military aggression against a neighboring country, leading to numerous human casualties and material damage," it added.

Russia has not yet commented on the claims.

— Karen Gilchrist

Zelenskyy to discuss Russia's involvement in Paris Olympics

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Zelenskyy will address a summit on Friday to discuss Russia's participation in next year's Paris Olympics amid warnings that his country may boycott the Games.

The Ukrainian president will make a video address to more than 30 countries currently considering how to respond to the prospect of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at the sporting event.

The International Olympic Committee has said there are no plans for a delegation from either country to be present at Paris 2024. However, it added that it will "explore as pathway" for athletes from the two nations to compete under strict conditions as neutrals.

Ukraine's Sports Minister Vadym Guttsait, who is also president of its Olympic Committee, said the country could boycott the Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.

— Karen Gilchrist

Putin to deliver anniversary parliamentary address on Feb. 21

Contributor | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to deliver his annual address to the federal assembly on Feb. 21, the Kremlin said Friday.

The date marks exactly one year since Russia recognized the two breakaway Ukrainian states of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states — a key precursor to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The federal assembly is a joint meeting of Russia's two houses of parliament.

— Karen Gilchrist

Kyiv says two Russian missiles crossed into Moldova and Romania

Ukraine said two Russian missiles crossed over into Moldova and Romania Friday during a fresh assault by Moscow.

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said Kaliber missiles launched from the Black Sea entered Moldovan airspace and flew into Romanian airspace before entering Ukraine.

The Ukrainska Pravda media outlet also quoted Zaluzhnyi as saying separately that Ukraine did not shoot down the missiles so as not to endanger civilians in foreign countries, according to Reuters.

The reports could not be immediately verified, nor did Russia immediately comment.

— Karen Gilchrist

Ukraine renews calls for fighter jets and missiles following fresh attacks

Russian missile strikes across Ukraine prompted fresh calls for fighter jets and long-range weapons Friday.

Ukraine's presidential advisor said Friday there had been "enough talk" and it was now time for Western allies to respond to Kyiv's requests.

"Russia has been striking at Ukrainian cities all night & morning," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter. "Enough talk (and) political hesitation. Only fast key decisions: long-range missiles, fighter jets, operational supplies logistics for Ukraine."

— Karen Gilchrist

Russia to cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day

Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Russia said Friday it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day — around 5% of output — in March following Western leaders' move to implement price caps.

"As of today, we are fully selling the entire volume of oil produced, however, as stated earlier, we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the principles of the 'price cap'," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"In this regard, Russia will voluntarily reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day in March. This will contribute to the restoration of market relations," Novak added.

The Group of Seven, European Union and Australia agreed to price caps on Russian oil and oil products from December.

— Karen Gilchrist

Explosions in Kyiv as Russian missiles hit Ukraine's power grid

Explosions were heard in Kyiv Friday morning as high-voltage facilities across the country were hit by Russian missile attacks, according to reports from officials.

Ukraine's power operator Ukrenergo said several facilities in eastern, southern and western Ukraine had been hit, disrupting power supply.

In Kharkiv, the largest city in eastern Ukraine, an infrastructure facility was hit, with power outages likely, the city's major said.

The energy operator said Ukraine's grid had been attacked with drones and missiles, targeting power stations and transmission facilities.

— Karen Gilchrist

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy makes heartfelt call for EU membership; U.S. and UK jointly sanction Russian cybercrime group

— Karen Gilchrist