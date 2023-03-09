Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia Unleashes Massive Drone and Missile Strike on Ukraine; Huge Nuclear Power Plant Loses Power

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia unleashed a wave of Russian drone and missile strikes overnight, hitting Kyiv and other major cities in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said. Air raid alerts sounded across much of the country in the early hours.

The head of Ukraine's armed forces said Russia had fired 81 missiles at Ukrainian territory on Thursday morning, including six "kinzhal" hypersonic missiles, which its air force cannot intercept.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said the capital experienced a number of explosions that had damaged energy infrastructure and injured several civilians. In his most recent post on Telegram, Klitschko said that because of emergency power outages after the missile attack, 40% of the capital's consumers are now without heating.

The air alert lasted almost seven hours in the capital, said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, on Telegram. He accused Russia of unleashing "almost all types of their air weapons" from Iranian-made drones to "almost all types of cruise missiles." CNBC wasn't able to verify the claims.

Officials in the southern port city of Odesa, Lviv in western Ukraine and Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine also reported drone and missile strikes overnight. Elsewhere, in the Dnipro area, a regional official said there was "serious destruction" as a result of the shelling with "energy infrastructure and industrial enterprises" damaged. A number of fatalities were reported in Lviv and Dnipro.

Andrii Sadovyy, Lviv city mayor, said on Telegram that "according to preliminary information, drones and missiles flew in our direction." He added that "the enemy is raging," as he likened Russia to a wounded bear in a trap.

"They have not had success at the front for a long time. That is why they choose senseless chaotic shooting all over Ukraine," he said.

'Nobody has watched more intently Vladimir Putin's experience in Ukraine than Xi Jinping,' CIA director tells lawmakers

CIA Director William Burns said Chinese President Xi Jinping has not made a decision whether to supply Russia with lethal weapons for the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

"We've seen clear evidence that the Chinese leadership is considering that, not that it's made a decision," Burns told the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

"I do think that nobody has watched more intently Vladimir Putin's experience in Ukraine than Xi Jinping has," he added.

The CIA chief said that the economic factors of supplying Russia with weapons and any potential financial retaliation from Western allies is something that Chinese leadership weighs significantly.

"That's something that president Xi has to way as he comes out of zero Covid-19, tries to restore Chinese economic growth, tries to engage with the rest of the global economy and I think that also you know, weighs in his decision about whether or not to supply lethal equipment to Russia," Burns said.

— Amanda Macias

Power supply restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after Russian missile strikes, Ukraine says

A Ukrainian electricity transmission system operator said that its specialists restored power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following a series of Russian missile strikes.

"Specialists of Ukrenergo restored the power supply of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which was interrupted by today's missile strikes," Ukrenergo wrote in an update posted on Facebook.

"Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant switches from diesel generators to receiving electricity for its own needs from the United Energy System of Ukraine," the group added, according to an NBC News translation.

Russian forces seized occupation of the the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, in the early days of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

— Amanda Macias

Four ships leave Ukrainian ports under Black Sea Grain Initiative

Four ships carrying 175,802 metric tons of grain and other food products have left Ukrainian ports, the organization overseeing the export of agricultural products from the country said.

The vessels are destined for Italy, China and Portugal, and are carrying corn and sunflower oil.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal brokered in July among Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw three key Ukrainian ports reopen. The deal is set to expire this month.

So far, more than 780 ships have sailed from Ukrainian ports.

— Amanda Macias

Poland, Slovakia urge allies to send fighter jets to Ukraine

Officials in Poland and Slovakia are urging their allies to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, saying they are ready to send their their Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters to Kyiv as part of an international coalition.

However, it still remains unclear if any other Western supporters of Ukraine are ready to take that step.

"I think it's time to make a decision. People in Ukraine are dying. We can really help them," Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Facebook. "This is inhumane and irresponsible."

Slovak and Polish officials have made the calls before but have renewed their appeals in recent days.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday on CNN that Poland was ready to provide Ukraine with the MiG-29 fighters in coalition with other countries.

— Associated Press

Russia says massive strikes were a 'retaliation' for Bryansk incursion

Russia's Ministry of Defense on Thursday said that the latest overnight missile offensive against Ukraine was a "massive retaliation strike" in response to Kyiv's alleged involvement in an incident in Russia's Bryansk region, according to a Google translation.

The Russian defense ministry said it had targeted Ukrainian military infrastructure, military industrial complexes and energy facilities, deploying long-range air, sea and land-based arsenal, including "kinzhal" hypersonic missiles — which Ukraine has stated its air forces cannot intercept.

Moscow has previously accused Ukraine of authoring a "terrorist attack" in its region of Bryansk on March 2. Ukraine has denied involvement, in turn describing the Russian response as a "deliberate provocation" and suggesting anti-Moscow Russian groups were behind the incursion.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Russia reaffirms OPEC+ commitments during Saudi foreign minister visit

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow's commitment to its obligations to the OPEC+ producers' alliances, even as his country pursues a unilateral cut this month.

Speaking during a Moscow press briefing alongside Saudi Arabia's visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Lavrov said that Russia's cooperation with Riyadh has not been impacted by the war in Ukraine.

"We have reaffirmed our commitment to the agreements that we have, first of all, within the OPEC+, and that are still relevant until the end of the year," Lavrov said. "After which, the participants of OPEC+ will consider the situation and will make new decisions."

The OPEC+ group most recently agreed a 2 million barrels per day cut in production in October, which it has reaffirmed in technical and ministerial meetings since. Russia, whose crude oil and oil products are no longer accessible to G-7 countries under pain of Western sanctions, unilaterally announced it would cut its crude oil output by 500,000 barrels per day this month — a gesture that falls outside of the OPEC+ deal. Such initiatives have historically been permitted, as long as they honor the spirit of the existing output agreement.

Asked on the Ukraine conflict, Prince Faisal said that the kingdom was "willing to work with all the countries to look for ways to resolve this matter peacefully."

— Ruxandra Iordache

Georgia withdraws 'foreign agents' bill after mass protests

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party moved to withdraw its controversial draft legislation on "foreign agents," following two days of mass protests, according to Reuters.

Opponents criticized the proposed bill as being modeled on the authoritarian Russian regime. The legislation would have called on Georgian organizations that received more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents" or face potential penalties.

"The Kremlin did not inspire anything and has absolutely nothing to do with this," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell on March 7 warned that the law was "incompatible with EU values and standards" and "goes against Georgia's state objective of joining the European Union."

"Its final adoption may have serious repercussions on our relations," he said.

Georgie applied for EU membership in March 2022, but the European Council ruled it was only prepared to grant the country candidate status once it implements certain reforms, including in the judiciary.

The EU delegation to Georgia welcomed the announcement of the draft legislation withdrawal on Twitter, encouraging Georgian politicians to resume pro-EU reforms "in an inclusive [and] constructive way."

— Ruxandra Iordache

IAEA calls to secure Zaporizhzhia nuclear site after the assailed plant entered 'blackout mode'

Joe Klamar | AFP | Getty Images

The International Atomic Energy Agency doubled down on calls to secure Ukraine's embattled Zaporizhzhia plant after missile attacks interrupted the facility's power supply.

"I am astonished by the complacency – what are we doing to prevent this happening? We are the IAEA, we are meant to care about nuclear safety," IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said in a Thursday statement. "Each time we are rolling a dice. And if we allow this to continue time after time then one day our luck will run out."

He called on the IAEA board of governors and the international community to "protect the safety and security" of Zaporizhzhia, which the agency assesses has lost all power for the first time since Nov. 23, following reported missile strikes that rained on Ukraine overnight.

The Zaporizhzhia station was "de-energized and has gone into blackout mode," Ukrainian nuclear power company Energoatom said earlier on Thursday. The IAEA added that all 20 of the facility's emergency diesel generators have been activated, with eight supplying essential power and with enough diesel remaining on site for 15 days of operation.

"This is the largest nuclear power station in Europe. What are we doing? How can we sit here in this room this morning and allow this to happen? This cannot go on," Grossi said.

Russia and Ukraine have frequently traded accusations of shelling and endangering the Zaporizhzhia facility.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Zelenskyy says Russia won't 'avoid responsibility' for striking Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia will be held to account after the latest series of missile strikes to hit the capital Kyiv and other major cities across Ukraine overnight.

"It's been a difficult night. A massive rocket attack across the country. Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia regions. Attacks on critical infrastructure and residential buildings," he said on Telegram. "Unfortunately, there are injured and dead."

He said efforts were underway to restore energy infrastructure that had been damaged in the 81 missile strikes that the president and Ukraine's military said had been targeted at Ukraine.

"The enemy fired 81 missiles in an attempt to intimidate Ukrainians again, returning to their miserable tactics. The occupiers can only terrorize civilians. That's all they can do. But it won't help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelenskyy said.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia uses six hypersonic missiles amid widespread strikes on Ukraine, army chief says

The head of Ukraine's armed forces said Russia fired 81 missiles at Ukrainian territory in the early hours of Thursday morning, including six "kinzhal" hypersonic missiles which its air force cannot intercept.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny said on Telegram Thursday that "over the night, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine" and launched 81 missile strikes from different bases. Listing the strikes and weapons used, Zaluzhny said there were:

- 28 launches of Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles;

- 20 launches of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles;

- six launches of X-22 air-based cruise missiles;

- six launches of Kh-47 "Kinzhal" air-based cruise missiles;

- eight launches of guided air missiles: 2 – Kh-31P; 6 – X-59;

- 13 launches of S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In addition, he said, there had been eight recorded attacks using Iranian-made "Shahed-136/131" attack UAVs, or unmanned aerial vehicles.

He said Ukraine's air and other defense forces destroyed 34 cruise missiles out of the 48 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles that had been launched, as well as four of the "Shahed-136/131" drones.

Zaluzhny said that "as a result of organized countermeasures, 8 Kh-31P and Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets."

Ukraine's armed forces do not have means to intercept Kh-22 and Kh-47 "Kinzhal" hypersonic missiles, Ukraine's air force said in a separate, but similar, statement detailing the missile strikes on Ukraine this morning.

Officials across Ukraine reported missile and drone attacks on their respective regions this morning, with the capital Kyiv and second-largest city Kharkiv, as well as Odesa and Lviv, among the cities reporting damaged energy infrastructure and casualties as a result of the strikes.

— Holly Ellyatt

Power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost after missile strikes

The power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was lost as a result of missile attacks on Ukraine.

"The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks," Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom said in a statement Thursday.

"Currently, the station is de-energized and has gone into blackout mode," it said. This is the sixth time this has happened since Russian forces occupied the plant early on in the invasion of Ukraine.

Energoatom said 18 diesel generators have been switched on to power the plant's needs with enough fuel for 10 days' worth of power. "The countdown has begun," Energoatom said.

Russia unleashed a wave of drone and missile attacks across Ukraine overnight, with the capital Kyiv among the cities hit. Energoatom did not supply any details on how missile strikes had directly affected power to the plant, while Russia-installed officials in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia said that the halt in electricity supplies to power the plant was "a provocation," Reuters reported.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest of its kind, has frequently found itself at the center of the conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces, which accuse each other of shelling and endangering the functioning and safety of the facility and risking a potential catastrophic nuclear accident.

Energoatom said Thursday that "if it is impossible to renew the external power supply of the station during this time, an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world may occur."

International observers have called for a demilitarized zone around the plant.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia unleashes wave of missile strikes on Ukraine, officials say

Kyiv and other major cities in Ukraine, including Lviv, Kharkiv and Odesa, have been hit by a wave of Russian missile strikes overnight, Ukrainian officials said, with air raid alerts activated across much of the country in the early hours of Thursday.

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said the capital had been hit by a number of explosions that had damaged energy infrastructure and injured several civilians.

In his most recent post on Telegram this morning, Klitschko said that due to emergency power outages after the missile attack, 40% of the capital's residents were without heating.

The air alert lasted almost seven hours in the capital, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said on Telegram as he accused Russia of unleashing "almost all types of their air weapons" from Iranian-made drones to "almost all types of cruise missiles."

Popko said preliminary information indicated that a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles (a nuclear-capable, Russian air-launched ballistic missile) had hit an infrastructure object. CNBC wasn't able to verify the claims.

Officials in the southern port of Odesa, Lviv in western Ukraine and Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine all reported missile strikes overnight while in the Dnipro area, a regional official said there was "serious destruction" as a result of the shelling with "energy infrastructure and industrial enterprises" damaged. A number of fatalities have been reported in Lviv and Dnipro.

The governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv had seen around 15 strikes on the city and region. "Objects of critical infrastructure are again under the sights of the occupiers," he said, adding that "information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being clarified." Residents in the area have been told to stay in shelters.

— Holly Ellyatt

Wagner Group leader says that the best of its fighters are still 'waiting in the wings'

Srdjan Stevanovic | Getty Images

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group of mercenaries fighting in Donetsk, said that the best of its fighters are "waiting in the wings."

Prigozhin said on his official Telegram that some of Wagner's units with "all possible modern weapons and intelligence means" have not yet joined the fight in Ukraine.

He also said, according to an NBC News translation, that the Wagner forces fighting in Bakhmut had taken full control of the eastern part of the city.

— Amanda Macias

Bakhmut may fall but it's unlikely to be a turning point in the war, NATO chief says

Yves Herman | Reuters

The beseiged city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine could soon be fully captured by Russian forces, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, but it's unlikely to represent a turning point in the war.

Russian forces, he said, had "suffered big losses but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days and therefore it is also important to highlight that this does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war and it just highlights that we should not underestimate Russia. We must continue to provide support to Ukraine," he said as he attended a meeting of EU defence ministers in Stockholm.

"Russia's war of aggression grinds on against Ukraine and over the last weeks and months we have seen fierce fighting in and around Bakhmut and what we see is that Russia is throwing in more troops, more forces and what Russia lacks in quality, they try to make up in quantity," he added.

— Holly Ellyatt

Police response to protests in Georgia causes concern

- | Afp | Getty Images

Police in Georgia have reportedly used tear gas and stun grenades to respond to protests outside the Georgian Parliament on Wednesday.

Demonstrations in the capital erupted after after legislators gave initial backing to a draft law on "foreign agents" that would require any organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents" or face fines.

Reuters witnesses in the capital, Tbilisi, saw police with riot shields making arrests along Rustaveli Avenue, the main thoroughfare running through the center of the city. Some demonstrators were seen throwing petrol bombs and stones, the news agency reported.

- | Afp | Getty Images

Critics see the draft law as authoritarian and akin to a Russian-style directive designed to restrict civil society and repress media freedom.

Georgia has a strained and tense relationship with Russia which invaded the country in 2008 in support of two pro-Russian separatist areas, similarly to its support of two pro-Russian self-declared "republics" in Ukraine.

Like Ukraine, Georgia applied to join the EU and NATO, fearing Russia's potential attempts to spread, or impose, its influence. The protests this week have attracted pro-EU demonstrators who waved EU flags and chanted anti-Russian slogans.



Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said on Twitter that he was "strongly concerned about developments in Georgia," adding that the "right to peaceful protest is at the core of any democracy."

He said the "adoption of this 'foreign influence' law is not compatible with the EU path" which the majority in Georgia wants, he said, adding that "commitment to rule of law and human values is key to EU project."

— Holly Ellyatt

Three reasons why Ukraine is fighting on in Bakhmut

Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images

After seven months of fighting over the industrial city of Bakhmut in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, it's not surprising that neither Ukraine nor Russia want to capitulate over its defense — or capture.

But now it looks increasingly likely that Russia could be gaining the upper hand. On Wednesday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia's mercenary forces fighting in Bakhmut, said that Wagner had taken full control of the eastern part of the city.

Despite its forces appearing vulnerable to encirclement, Ukraine vowed on Monday to continue defending the city and to send in reinforcements.

Both Russia and Ukraine have thrown masses of personnel into their bids to capture, and defend, Bakhmut, respectively, with both claiming to have inflicted hundreds of losses on each others' forces on a daily basis.

Aside from atoning for these sacrifices with some kind of victory in Bakhmut, there are several other reasons why both sides have a reason to continue fighting until the bitter end, ranging from the symbolic to the militarily expedient.

Read more here: Ukraine is vowing to defend 'fortress' Bakhmut as Russian forces surround it: Here are 3 reasons why

Russian mercenaries claim they control eastern Bakhmut

The leader of Russia's mercenary forces fighting in Bakhmut said Wednesday that his private military company, the Wagner Group, had taken full control of the eastern part of the city, according to comments published by Russian state news outlet Tass.

"Wagner PMC units have occupied the entire eastern part of Bakhmut. Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of the Wagner PMC," Wagner's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was quoted as saying by Tass, citing comments made on Prigozhin's Telegram channel. CNBC was unable to verify the claims.

Ukraine gave a military update Wednesday in which it noted that Ukraine had repelled over 100 attacks on the Donetsk region over the past day, including on Bakhmut, but said Russian forces were "continuing their unsuccessful offensive operations" in the area.

Darko Vojinovic | AP

Russia sees the capture of Bakhmut, a city it refers to as "Artemovsk" or "Artyomovsk," as a key strategic goal, as it looks to cut off Ukrainian supply routes in eastern Ukraine, but the battle for Bakhmut is a also symbolic one for the Wagner Group as it seeks to prove its credibility to Russia's Ministry of Defense.

Prigozhin has had a long-running spat with defense officials in Moscow, criticizing its strategy in the war and, most recently, suggesting that the ministry had not responded to his request for urgent ammunition deliveries for his troops. Prigozhin suggested this could be because of "bureaucracy or betrayal."

— Holly Ellyatt

