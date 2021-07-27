Walmart Announces Plan to Pay 100% of College Tuition and Books for Its Associates

Walmart, the largest U.S. private employer, unveiled new terms to its educational assistance program on Tuesday.

Effective Aug. 16, associates of Walmart and Sam's Club will no longer have to pay a $1-per-day fee to participate in the program.

The company will pay 100% of college tuition and book costs.

In an effort to help curb soaring student loan debts, Walmart announced Tuesday it will pay 100% of college tuition and book costs for its associates, starting Aug. 16.

Walmart, the largest U.S. private employer, will drop its existing $1-per-day fee for associates who participate in its Live Better U education program.

The company said it was inspired to adjust the terms of the program by changes in the economy and job market.

More from Personal Finance:

Tuition insurance may help cover costs if a student withdraws from college

College plans rebound although cost is a top concern

Hundreds of colleges say Covid vaccines will be mandatory

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With the new plan, Walmart plans to invest almost $1 billion over the next five years in career training and development for its employees.

About 1.5 million part-time and full-time associates of Walmart and its Sam's Club subsidiary will be eligible to learn new skills and earn college degrees, the company said.