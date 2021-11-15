What to Watch Today: Dow Set to Jump 100 Points After Breaking 5-Week Winning Streak

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures rose Monday, with the Dow indicated to open more than 100 points higher. Wall Street ended on a strong note Friday but snapped a five-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 180 points, or 0.5% on Friday. The S&P 500 gained about 0.7% and the Nasdaq added 1%. However, those gains were not enough to overcome the selling after last Wednesday's hottest consumer inflation report in more than 30 years.



For the week, the Dow fell 0.6%; the S&P 500 dipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq dropped about 0.7%. As of Friday's close, all three stock benchmarks were each less than 1% away from their record closes one week ago. (CNBC)



* Mohamed El-Erian: Fed is losing credibility over its inflation narrative (CNBC)

* El-Erian pours cold water on calls for $100 per barrell oil (CNBC)

There's a long list of retail earnings that will provide a glimpse into how American consumers feel about spending their money and whether they're becoming more frugal as prices soar. The government's October retail sales data Tuesday is the big economic report for the week. Based on the latest consumer sentiment data Friday, shoppers are getting worried about rising prices. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Joe Biden on Monday is set to sign the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support. The president plans to go to New Hampshire on Tuesday to visit a bridge on the state's so-called red list for repair and to Detroit on Wednesday for a stop at General Motors' (GM) electric vehicle assembly plant. (AP)



* Ex-New Orleans mayor to manage Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure plan (AP)

Two issues dominating the U.S.-China economic relationship, tariffs and supply chain woes, will take a backseat Monday to more pressing security concerns when Biden holds a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Instead, rising tensions between mainland China and Taiwan are likely to be a priority for the United States. Biden intends to discuss China's human rights record at the meeting. (CNBC)



* White House officials have set low expectations for Monday's virtual meeting (AP)

Former President Donald Trump's family hotel company has reached a deal to sell the rights to its Washington, D.C., hotel for $375 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group is in contract to acquire the lease, the Journal said.

Apple (AAPL) is making U.S. states pay part of the bill and provide customer support for its plan to turn iPhones into digital identification cards, according to confidential documents obtained by CNBC. Georgia and Arizona are set to be the first states to offer driver's licenses on the Wallet app, but they have yet to launch their programs. Critics questioned such a relationship requiring taxpayer money that ultimately benefits Apple and its shareholders.

Disney (DIS) and Marvel's "Eternals" saw a steep, but not uncommon, drop in its second weekend in theaters. However, it still hung on to first place. The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan, added $27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million. (AP)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Oatly (OTLY) lost 7 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 10 cents a share loss anticipated by analysts. Revenue came in below forecasts, however, and its shares tumbled 14.1% in premarket action. Oatly said it faced challenges related to various Covid-related restrictions, but that it continues to scale up production.

Tesla (TSLA) slid 2.1% in premarket trading after a weekly loss last week ended an 11-week winning streak. Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold nearly $7 billion in stock last week.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) surged 8.3% in the premarket after activist investor Mantle Ridge took a stake in the discount retailer. The Wall Street Journal reports that Mantle Ridge wants Dollar Tree to take action to boost its stock price and is focusing on pricing strategies at the company's Family Dollar chain. The news prompted Deutsche Bank to upgrade the stock to "buy" from "hold," citing potential improvements.

Tyson Foods (TSN) earned $2.30 per share for its fiscal fourth quarter, 27 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped Wall Street forecasts as well. Tyson also announced a new productivity program that it says will save $1 billion annually by the end of 2024.

Communications infrastructure real estate investment trust American Tower (AMT) is buying data center REIT CoreSite Realty (COR) for $170 per share in cash, or about $10.1 billion. CoreSite rose 2.6% in premarket action.

Deere (DE) and striking workers reached a third tentative contract agreement after the first two were rejected. Neither side gave details on the new agreement and it is not yet clear when a vote will take place. Workers have been off the job since Oct. 14.

Evgo (EVGO) saw its stock tank by 7.7% in the premarket, after Credit Suisse downgraded it to "neutral" from "outperform." Credit Suisse said a recent rally in the operator of public EV charging networks has likely priced in benefits from the infrastructure bill as well as recent partnership announcements.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa, RDSb) plans to scrap its dual share structure and also drop the "Royal Dutch" part of its corporate name. The announcement comes amid calls by activist investor Third Point to split up the energy giant into several companies to increase shareholder value. Class "A" shares gained 1.5% in premarket action, while class "B" shares rose 1.1%.

Boeing (BA) Senior Vice President Ihssane Mounir said the jet maker is "getting close" to resuming deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, after suspending them to deal with production issues. Mounir said the exact timing depends on the outcome of ongoing talks with regulators. The stock added 2.7% in the premarket.

Petco (WOOF) slid 2.9% in premarket trading after Jefferies downgraded it to "hold" from "buy." Jefferies cited valuation after a 26% rise over three months, as well as challenging labor conditions in Petco's veterinary business.

Morgan Stanley began coverage of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (CRWD) with an "underweight" rating, noting increasing competition and pricing pressure. Crowdstrike slid 4.6% in the premarket.