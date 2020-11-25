Why Pizza Hut Fell Behind in the Pizza Wars

With consumers stuck at home ordering pizza, you might think Pizza Hut's sales would be soaring.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, pizza makers that have their delivery game in place and digital assets in order have seen big gains. Pizza Hut's U.S. business has benefited from the trend, but the 60-year-old brand known for its dine-in restaurants still faces significant challenges, according to analysts.

In 2017, Domino's overtook Pizza Hut as the largest pizza chain by global sales. In July 2020, Pizza Hut's largest U.S. franchisee, NPC International, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling under the burden of $1 billion in debt.

Pizza Hut, a unit of Yum Brands, remains locked in a fierce battle with rivals Domino's, Little Caesars and Papa John's, which are offering new products and a range of delivery options to try to win over customers.

What went wrong at Pizza Hut and will the chain's takeout and delivery service be enough to offset the decline of the dine-in restaurant experience? Watch the above video.

