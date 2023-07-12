Celtics confirm draft pick return in Grant Williams sign-and-trade

It's official: Grant Williams is no longer a Boston Celtic.

Reports first surfaced on July 5 that the Celtics were sending Williams to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a sign-and-trade, but the deal still wasn't official as of Wednesday morning, leaving some to wonder if Boston was looking to expand the deal to acquire an NBA player in addition to draft capital.

The Celtics put an end to that speculation Wednesday afternoon, however, announcing the Williams sign-and-trade as complete while confirming the final details.

Here is Boston's return as part of the three-team deal with Dallas and the San Antonio Spurs:

The more favorable of the Chicago Bulls' or New Orleans Pelicans' second-round pick in 2024

Dallas’ own 2030 second-round pick

The right to swap a previously-acquired 2025 second-round pick with Dallas' own 2025 second-round pick

That may not feel like a significant return, but it's better than nothing, as Williams could have left the team in restricted free agency had Boston not completed this sign-and-trade. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens now has up to 13 picks in the next five drafts, which could give him the ammunition to swing a blockbuster deal if the right player becomes available.

Williams had his moments in Boston -- highlighted by his 27-point outburst in Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals -- but the team's acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis made it unlikely the Celtics would re-sign him, especially at the four-year, $54 million number the Mavs gave him on his new deal.

Still, the Celtics will miss Williams' 3-point shooting and defensive toughness this season, and it's possible the team will look to fill Williams' void before training camp begins in the fall.